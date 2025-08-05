United States President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to raise tariffs on India substantially if New Delhi continues importing oil from Russia after the commencement of the Ukraine conflict.

India hit out at President Trump in response to his threat. In a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi said that even the European Union in 2024 had a bilateral trade of Euro 67.5 billion in goods with Russia and European imports of LNG in 2024 reached a record 16.5 million tonnes, surpassing the last record of 15.21 million tonnes in 2022.

Although Trump has been urging India to stop buying oil from Russia, he has been silent on Europe’s trade with Russia. The question arises, why have no sanctions been imposed on Europe yet?

Why European Unions Continued Trade With Russia

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the EU has significantly reduced imports of gas from Russia, but several eastern member states still depend on Russian oil.

As per a report, Russian gas was less than 10% of the EU’s gas imports in 2023, which was 40% in 2021.

But, even in the post-war phase, the European Union has been one of the largest buyers of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG). European imports of LNG in 2024 reached a record 16.5mn tonnes, surpassing the last record of 15.21mn tonnes in 2022, as per the MEA statement.

Its reasons trace back to history. Traditionally, Europe has been importing oil and gas from Russia for several reasons: geographical proximity, cost-effectiveness, historical and political ties, and keeping itself warm in the cold season.

The situation changed. The European nations looked for an alternative way after the Russia-Ukraine war. The United States and the European Union imposed multiple sanctions on Russia to harass its trade. Even though some European countries are still buying Russian gas.

Why is the United States silent on Europe’s trade with Russia?

Exactly, the United States hasn’t been silent on Europe’s trade with Russia. The whole chain of events can be understood in two phases: first, the period before 2022 and second, the post-2022 phase. The year 2022 is considered a focal point because in February of the same year, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The first phase is considered strategic patience, while the U.S. often criticised Europe’s dependence on Russian energy. The U.S. opposed the Nord Stream 2 pipeline (Russia to Germany) and imposed sanctions, but these were sometimes waived or softened under pressure from European allies.

And, in the second phase after the Russia-Ukraine war, the United States has been more vocal and active. The U.S. strongly opposed European purchases of Russian oil, gas, and coal. The EU has cut its Russian gas imports drastically. Though some loopholes remain, like: Refined fuels made from Russian oil sold via third countries. Some pipeline gas still flows to a few Eastern European countries.

Currently, the European nations are looking for an alternative way which must be cost-effective and geographically advantageous in comparison to Russian oil. Until an alternative way is discovered, a complete ban on Russian oil is impossible because Europe needs Russian oil and gas to keep itself warm.

