LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Home > World > US President Donald Trump Condemns American Departure From Afghanistan

US President Donald Trump Condemns American Departure From Afghanistan

Donald Trump called the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan the most embarrassing moment in American history, criticizing the loss of Bagram Airbase and abandoned equipment. He claimed China now controls the base, while experts warn against renewed U.S. involvement due to local resistance.

Donald Trump said leaving behind military equipments in Aghanistan was a mistake.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 20:24:05 IST

US President Donald Trump has criticized the removal of American troops from Afghanistan and called it “the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country,” media reports said.

He was particularly critical of the actions taken by top US military commander Mark Milley and pointed to the loss of Bagram Airbase and the abandonment of military equipment, reports added.

US President Trump Fumes At Former Top Military Officer

Trump said that, ”They left all that equipment behind, and every year they have a parade down from street with the equipment. With all that equipment that they left, they should have taken every ounce of it. Every screw, every bolt. Every nail you take out of there. And Millie said, I remember one time, so we’re better off leaving the equipment. Why? It’s cheaper to leave a $150 million airplane that flying it into Pakistan or India or some place. Yes, sir. That’s when I knew he was not an idiot. Didn’t take long to figure that one out. They left their dignity behind. It was the most embarrassing moment in my opinion in the history of my country.”

Media reports said that Trump also talked about the importance of Badgam Airbase and called it strategic because it is just an hour away from the place where China produces its nuclear weapons.

Trump claimed that China now controls the airbase, but Afghanistan has refuted the claim.

Donald Trump Says Beijing Now Controls Former American Air Base in Afghanistan

Media reports quoted Trump as saying, “We had Afghanistan, which I think was the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country, and we would have gotten out. I was the one that got him down. I would have kept Bagram, the big air base, which right now is controlled by China. Among the most powerful runways in the world. Thick, thick with concrete and seal. Anything could land. And right now they were one hour away from where China makes its nuclear weapons.”

Moreover, experts have warned against any renewed entry of the US into Afghanistan, citing robust local resistance to overseas military.

Trump is yet to reveal any official policy on Afghanistan.

(Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: ‘Brazil Won’t Accept Tutelage’: President Lula Hits Back After Donald Trump’s 50% Tariff Threat

Tags: afghanistandonald trumphome_hero_pos_2us

More News

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant In New Lawsuit Claims Rapper M**turbated And Forced Her For Oral Sex
15 Palestinians Killed As Israel Attacks Health Care Facility in Gaza
Is Ana de Armas Already Planning For Kids Amid Romance Rumours With Tom Cruise?
US Withdrawal From Global AIDS Programs Sparks Alarm Over HIV Resurgence
Popeyes Viral Video: Man Confronts Staff Over Compliment To Wife, Sparks Cultural Debate Online
OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Web Browser, Challenging Google Chrome
YSRCP Hits Out At Naidu-Lokesh Duo For Hijacking Jagan’s Welfare Legacy
Amanda Anisimova Overtakes Aryna Sabalenka To Advance To Her Maiden Slam Final
Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill To Tackle Left-Wing Extremism, Replaces ‘Urban Naxalism’ With LWE
Tamil Nadu ATS And Coimbatore City Police Arrests Sadiq, The Prime Accused In 1998 Coimbatore Bomb Blast Case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?