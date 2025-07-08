US President Donald Trump Seeks To Avoid Further Military Assaults On Iran

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, is hopeful that Washington will avoid taking further military action against Iran. Tehran will also oppose such measures against it, he said.

Donald Trump went on to say that Iran wants to talk to the United States and find “something out” so that the two countries can stop using force in the future.

“I hope we’re not going to have to do that. I can’t imagine wanting to do that. I can’t imagine them wanting to do that. They (Iran) want to meet… They want to work something out. They are very different now than they were two weeks ago,” Trump was quoted as saying by the local media reports.

On the issue of the relations between the US and Iran, Trump said that Washington and Tehran are planning to hold discussions.

Will Iran and the US Discuss Their Issues?

“We’re going to have a meeting… We’ll see what happens. We have scheduled Iran talks. They want to talk. They took a big drubbing, I think, when we hit the three sites,” he added.

Earlier, the US and Iran had hit various military and nuclear sites in Iran in a bid to stop the country from producing nuclear weapons.

On June 13, Israel began “Operation Rising Lion” and struck the Iranian nuclear sites at Natanz and Fordow.

It also attacked its missile production centers and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and command bases.

Reportedly, many top nuclear scientists and IRGC commanders were killed in the operation.

Iran-US: Will the Relations Improve?

A week later, the US too launched airstrikes with the codename “Operation Midnight Hammer” and bombed nuclear sites in Iran.

Condemning both Israel and the US for strikes in its territory, Iran called them a violation of international law and the UN charter.

Later, Iran hit back by firing missiles against Israel and striking a US military base in Qatar.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that dialogue is necessary to settle all its issues with the US.

However, he noted that trust will be difficult due to the two countries’ strikes on Iran, Al Jazeera reported.

(Inputs From ANI)

