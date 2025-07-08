LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu Float Palestinian Relocation Plan During White House Meet, Israeli PM Rejects Two-State Solution

Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu Float Palestinian Relocation Plan During White House Meet, Israeli PM Rejects Two-State Solution

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a White House meeting, discussed the possibility of relocating Palestinians to other countries as part of efforts to resolve the Israel-Hamas conflict. Netanyahu firmly rejected the idea of a two-state solution, citing Hamas’s actions as proof that Palestinians cannot be trusted with self-governance. Both leaders stressed the need for security and floated ideas to bring lasting peace to the region.

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu discuss relocating Palestinians, as Israeli PM rejects two-state solution.
Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu discuss relocating Palestinians, as Israeli PM rejects two-state solution. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 08:54:55 IST

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a White House meeting discussed the the idea of relocating Palestinians to other countries while providing ideas aboutv resolving the longstanding conflict.

Benjamin Netanyahu Dismisses Two-State Solution

Netanyahu dismissed the idea of two-state solution, establishing an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel. He stated the recent actions of Hamas as evidence that Palestinians cannot be trusted with governing a neighboring territory.

“So people aren’t likely to say, ‘Let’s just give them another state and the platform to destroy Israel,'” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu further explained that Israel seeks peace with “our Palestinian neighbors, those who don’t want to destroy us.” 

However, he stressed that Israel will prioritize the creation of a “complete state” for Palestinians, adding, “We vowed never again.”.

Benjamin Netanyahu Says Israel Will Maintain Ultimate Authority Over Palestine’s Secuirity

Netanyahu said Iwhile srael would allow Palestinians to govern themselves however, it will maintain the ultimate authority over security, especially regarding Gaza where Hamas is currently fighting it.

“I think the Palestinians should have all the powers to govern themselves, but none of the powers to threaten us,” he said. “That means a certain power, like overall security, will always remain in our hands. Now, that is a fact, and no one in Israel will agree to anything else, because we don’t commit suicide.”

Netanyahu also praised Trump for “bringing a vision” for the region, which involves persuading other countries to take in Palestinians displaced from Gaza.

Donald Trump’s Idea of Turning Gaza Into ‘Riviera of the Middle East’

Recently, President Trump proposed that the US can assume control over the Gaza Strip and facilitate the relocation of approximately 2 million Palestinians to neighboring Arab countries which are friendly to US. 

Trump said he wants to transform Gaza into what he called the “Riviera of the Middle East,” in a bid to turn the war-torn area into a thriving and peaceful region.

