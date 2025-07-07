Gaza Peace Deal: Benjamin Netanyahu Hopeful After Talks With Donald Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed hope that the Gaza ceasefire plan and the hostage release talks will reach the final stage after his discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington.

An Israeli delegation to review the terms and conditions of the US-backed Gaza peace deal is in Doha, and Netanyahu said the delegation will achieve its objective.

He added that Israel is determined to recover the hostages and eliminate the Palestinian armed group Hamas from Gaza.

Will There Be Peace In Gaza?

Meanwhile, Donald Trump said that the ceasefire agreement and a peace deal in Gaza are likely to be finalized this week. This could help in the release of “quite a few hostages,” he added.

Speaking to reporters, President Trump noted the US will form an agreement with “Hamas during the week.”

Amid increasing pressure on Benjamin Netanyahu to secure a peace deal with Hamas, concerns remain over Israel’s refusal to allow the Palestinian group back in Gaza.

Earlier on Friday, Hamas gave a positive response to the US-supported ceasefire agreement. This came after Donald Trump had said that Israel approved the “conditions to finalize” a truce that will extend to 60 days.

Round One Talks On Ceasefire Agreement Between Israel-Hamas Ends Without Any Progress

However, Hamas still wants clarity on increased humanitarian aid in Gaza and the conditions of Israeli forces’ departure from the city.

The much-awaited first round of discussions on Gaza ceasefire in Qatar ended without any positive result, local media reports said.

The Israeli group lacked sufficient mandate to finalize the deal with Hamas, reports added.

Meanwhile, residents rallied at a Tel Aviv public square and urged the Israeli government to settle for peace in Gaza and halt the war in the city. Waving the Israeli flags, they demanded that the remaining 50 hostages be freed.

Reportedly, 251 people were taken hostage by Hamas during a surprise attack in Israel. Almost two years later, only around 50 are alive, sources say.

In reply, Israel launched an assault on Gaza, in which more than 57,000 Palestinians have reportedly been killed.

Also Read: Multiple Killed in Gaza After Israeli Forces Assault Various Locations