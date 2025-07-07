LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
death cap mushrooms elon musk china brics America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump death cap mushrooms elon musk china brics America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump death cap mushrooms elon musk china brics America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump death cap mushrooms elon musk china brics America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump
Live TV
TRENDING |
death cap mushrooms elon musk china brics America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump death cap mushrooms elon musk china brics America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump death cap mushrooms elon musk china brics America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump death cap mushrooms elon musk china brics America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump
Home > World > Gaza Peace Deal: Benjamin Netanyahu Hopeful After Talks With Donald Trump

Gaza Peace Deal: Benjamin Netanyahu Hopeful After Talks With Donald Trump

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the peace deal in Gaza is likely to be agreed upon by Hamas and other Palestinian groups. On a trip to Washington, Benjamin Netanyahu has discussed the conditions of the ceasefire agreement with American President Donald Trump.

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in Washington on an official visit. (Twitter)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 11:16:24 IST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed hope that the Gaza ceasefire plan and the hostage release talks will reach the final stage after his discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington.

An Israeli delegation to review the terms and conditions of the US-backed Gaza peace deal is in Doha, and Netanyahu said the delegation will achieve its objective.

He added that Israel is determined to recover the hostages and eliminate the Palestinian armed group Hamas from Gaza.

Will There Be Peace In Gaza?

Meanwhile, Donald Trump said that the ceasefire agreement and a peace deal in Gaza are likely to be finalized this week. This could help in the release of “quite a few hostages,” he added.

Speaking to reporters, President Trump noted the US will form an agreement with “Hamas during the week.”

Amid increasing pressure on Benjamin Netanyahu to secure a peace deal with Hamas, concerns remain over Israel’s refusal to allow the Palestinian group back in Gaza.

Earlier on Friday, Hamas gave a positive response to the US-supported ceasefire agreement. This came after Donald Trump had said that Israel approved the “conditions to finalize” a truce that will extend to 60 days.

Round One Talks On Ceasefire Agreement Between Israel-Hamas Ends Without Any Progress

However, Hamas still wants clarity on increased humanitarian aid in Gaza and the conditions of Israeli forces’ departure from the city.

The much-awaited first round of discussions on Gaza ceasefire in Qatar ended without any positive result, local media reports said.

The Israeli group lacked sufficient mandate to finalize the deal with Hamas, reports added.

Meanwhile, residents rallied at a Tel Aviv public square and urged the Israeli government to settle for peace in Gaza and halt the war in the city. Waving the Israeli flags, they demanded that the remaining 50 hostages be freed.

Reportedly, 251 people were taken hostage by Hamas during a surprise attack in Israel. Almost two years later, only around 50 are alive, sources say.

In reply, Israel launched an assault on Gaza, in which more than 57,000 Palestinians have reportedly been killed.

Also Read: Multiple Killed in Gaza After Israeli Forces Assault Various Locations

Tags: gazahamasisraelpalestine
Advertisement

More News

Ishaan Khatter’s Story: 17 Homes, One Dream and a Place in Bollywood
LoP Rahul To Participate In ‘Chakka Jaam’ Of Mahagatbandhan On July 9 Over SIR Of Voter Rolls
‘Fantastic 4’ In The Sky? Social Media Abuzz Over Mysterious ‘4’ Logo
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 7 Released
Who Is Erin Patterson? The Australian Woman Found Guilty Of Killing Three Relatives With Death Cap Mushrooms
Free Fire Max Marks Comeback with Rs 1 Crore India Cup 2025
Glen Goes Green with Rs 62.9 Cr IPO Splash – Subscriptions Open July 8: All You Need to Know
Dabur Share Surges Up to 4% Following Q1 Business Update
Russian President Vladimir Putin Pushes BRICS To Dump Dollars: Calls for National Currencies To Shake Up Global Trade
Crizac IPO Allotment Today: Rs 860 Crore Offer Fully Subscribed- Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?