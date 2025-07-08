Donald Trump Gets Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize By Benjamin Netanyahu After Their Meeting At The White House

US President Trump had Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over at the White House on Monday, July 7. While they were there, Trump mentioned that the U.S. had talks lined up with Iran and was seeing some solid cooperation from Israel’s neighbours when it came to helping the Palestinians out.

At the start of a dinner with U.S. and Israeli officials, Netanyahu chimed in, saying the U.S. and Israel were teaming up with other countries to try and offer Palestinians a “better future.” He even hinted that maybe people in Gaza could move to nearby countries—though he didn’t exactly spell out how that would work.

Trump, just the day before (July 6), sounded pretty optimistic—a deal might actually come together this week, he said. Netanyahu, sticking to his usual playbook, said that his talks with Trump would push along the discussions already happening in Qatar.

This isn’t Netanyahu’s first rodeo at the White House since Trump got back in office in January—it’s his third trip. It also comes right after Trump ordered air strikes on Iran last month, which was followed by a ceasefire that ended the 12-day Israel-Iran war.

Benjamin Netanyahu nominates Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Benjamin Netanyahu—Israel’s Prime Minister—came out on Tuesday and said he’s nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. Yeah, that’s the same prize Obama snagged back in 2009, which, let’s be honest, Trump has been eyeing for years.

Netanyahu didn’t just say it—he handed Trump a copy of the letter he sent to the Nobel Committee with Trump’s name on it. In the letter, Netanyahu praised Trump’s so-called “leadership of a just cause,” especially after the U.S. let its planes fly into Iranian airspace and hit nuclear sites last month. That move apparently helped end that 12-day mess between Israel and Iran.

Netanyahu went on to call Trump a force for “peace and security” across “many lands.” He also gave a shoutout to Trump’s “extraordinary team.” So, yeah, he really laid it on thick.

#WATCH | Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nominates US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize

Now, Israel’s hoping that the dust from that war might open up some diplomatic doors around the region.

Avi Dichter—he’s an Israeli minister and part of Netanyahu’s security cabinet—said he figured Trump and Netanyahu would talk about more than just Gaza. He brought up the idea of possibly normalizing relations with Lebanon, Syria, and Saudi Arabia.

Before flying out, Netanyahu told reporters he planned to thank Trump for those air strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. He also said that Israeli negotiators were pushing for a Gaza deal in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Meanwhile, Israel and Hamas were set to go through another round of indirect talks in Qatar on Monday. According to an Israeli official, the vibe at the talks—mediated by Qatar and Egypt—was positive, at least so far. Palestinian sources, on the other hand, said that Sunday’s initial meetings didn’t really lead anywhere yet.

