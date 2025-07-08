LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Again Boasts Of Halting India-Pakistan Tensions, Avoiding Nuclear Crisis

Donald Trump Again Boasts Of Halting India-Pakistan Tensions, Avoiding Nuclear Crisis

Donald Trump claims credit for easing India-Pakistan tensions, saying his administration stopped the two nations from escalating towards a potential nuclear conflict. He added trade pressure was key: “We told them no deals if they kept fighting—they got the message.”

US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 06:18:22 IST

US President Donald Trump, on Monday, July 7, claimed he was instrumental in defusing major tensions between India and Pakistan, especially when things looked like they might get nuclear. 

He said, “We stopped a lot of fights, one of the biggest was India and Pakistan. That was over-trade. We told both countries, ‘Look, if you guys are gonna keep fighting, we’re out. No deals, nothing.’ They got the message. Honestly, stopping that was huge.”

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

