US President Trump ready for second stage of sanctions against Russia

Washington, DC [US], September 7 (ANI): US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he is ready to impose additional sanctions on Russia in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

When asked if he is ready to move to the second phase of sanctions against Russia and punishing Putin, Trump said, “Yes, I am…”

On Friday, Trump admitted to not being able to fulfil one of his campaign promises, which helped him to win a second term in the White House, acknowledging his failure to stop the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, describing it as “probably the most difficult” conflict he faced during his administration.

Speaking at the first dinner with the US Congress held at the newly renovated Rose Garden at the White House, Trump again claimed credit for helping end several long-standing global conflicts but noted that, despite his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stopping the conflict in Ukraine was the “most difficult.”

“Nobody has done what we did in seven months. We stopped seven wars. The war that was that I thought would probably be the easiest was the most difficult: that of Russia and Ukraine. I thought it would be easiest because of the relation with President Putin… It didn’t matter. It ended up being probably the most difficult,” Trump said.

During his campaign for the office, Trump had made numerous claims that, should he be elected, he would put an end to the war within 24 hours of entering office, but there has been no indication of a significant breakthrough as of yet.

The latest effort by the US president came during the historic Alaska summit in August. However, no formal deal was reached between the sides, despite Trump calling it a “very productive” meeting.

Recently, Trump also made several comments on social media, saying the US has “lost Russia and India to deepest, darkest China.”

Hours later, he called the India-US ties a “very special relationship” and affirmed that he and PM Modi would always be friends, asserting that there is “nothing to worry about.”

When asked by ANI, “Are you ready to reset relations with India at this point?”, US President Trump said, “I always will. I’ll always be friends with (PM) Modi. He’s a great Prime Minister. I’ll always be friends, but I just don’t like what he is doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a very special relationship. There is nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion.”

Earlier, Trump had also accused Chinese President Xi Jinping of “conspiring against” America after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President. (ANI)

