Home > World > US Sets Up 24×7 Task Force To Assist Citizens Amid Israel-Iran Conflict

US Sets Up 24×7 Task Force To Assist Citizens Amid Israel-Iran Conflict

As tensions escalate in the Middle East, the U.S. government has launched a special task force to support Americans in the region. With no formal evacuations announced, the team aims to provide rapid guidance to thousands of citizens navigating the crisis.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 18, 2025 01:28:23 IST

Amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, the United States has deployed a special round-the-clock task force to aid American citizens caught in the crossfire across the Middle East. The move comes as thousands of Americans including an estimated 700,000 dual U.S.-Israeli nationals  remain in the volatile region.

The task force, managed by the Bureau of Consular Affairs, has been operating continuously for the past week. Its primary objective is to inform and assist U.S. citizens and legal residents trying to return home or seeking safety, particularly in areas impacted by rising hostilities.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, in a press briefing on Tuesday, stated that the situation is being closely monitored and described it as “complex and rapidly evolving.” She confirmed that over 30 security alerts have been issued to countries across the region and that travel advisories for Iraq and Israel have been updated.

While the department has not disclosed how many people have directly contacted the task force, officials say diplomatic missions and consular teams are fully mobilized. The department also reiterated that there are currently no plans for government-led evacuations, but all necessary measures are in place should the situation deteriorate.

The formation of this task force reflects Washington’s growing concerns about the regional implications of the Israel-Iran standoff, especially given recent military escalations and cyber threats reported by both sides.

