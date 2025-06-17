Live Tv
Home > World > Russia Faces Widespread Internet Shutdown, WHY?

Russia Faces Widespread Internet Shutdown, WHY?

Across vast regions of Russia, mobile internet and key communication systems are being switched off in what Ukrainian officials are calling a deliberate state strategy to curb access to independent information

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 18, 2025 01:07:13 IST

An unprecedented blackout and internet shutdown is witnessed in Russia. Reports from Sverdlovsk and Tyumen regions confirm that people have been surviving without internet for six consecutive days. 

The information was disclosed by Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation, which has been closely monitoring the situation. According to the Center, what initially began as temporary disconnections during May’s Victory Day celebrations has since evolved into a persistent pattern of digital isolation. Services dependent on connectivity such as taxi apps and ATM networks have suffered substantial operational failures, creating fresh disruptions in everyday life.

“The reality is stark this isn’t just about national celebrations or temporary outages,” the Ukrainian Center stated. “It’s a calculated move by Russian authorities to restrict civil liberties, choke off independent media, and tighten the Kremlin’s grip on regional narratives through unchecked propaganda.”

This digital blackout coincides with a series of cyber offensives reportedly launched by Ukrainian military intelligence units. According to sources quoted by RBC-Ukraine, Ukrainian cyber operatives recently conducted successful attacks on major components of Russia’s state infrastructure including the Federal Tax Service, Federal Customs Service, and the Russian Railways (RZD).

While Russia’s Federal Customs Service vaguely acknowledged being affected by a “complication” in foreign trade data exchanges, insiders described the incident as a DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) assault that temporarily crippled several systems. Orion Telecom, a major Siberian internet provider, was also targeted in the cyber campaign supported by pro-Ukrainian cyber activists.

Though Moscow has not officially linked the ongoing blackouts to the cyberattacks, the overlapping timelines and the strategic importance of the affected regions suggest more than mere coincidence. 

