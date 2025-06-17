The Global South And Why PM Modi Is Taking Its Message To The G7: Explained

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Calgary on Tuesday to attend the G-7 Outreach Summit hosted by Canada. PM Modi is scheduled to hold four bilateral meetings with leaders of Germany, Canada, Ukraine, and Italy alongside the summit.

India to Highlight Concerns of Global South at G7 Summit

Speaking ahead of the meetings, PM Modi stated that India would use the summit to highlight the interests and concerns of the Global South.

“Will be meeting various leaders at the summit and sharing my thoughts on important global issues. Will also be emphasising the priorities of the Global South,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi made these comments shortly after his visit to Cyprus came to an end. In Cyprus he pressed for the de-escalation of of both the Israel-Iran and Russia-Ukraine conflicts. PM Modi has continuously stated that the war in Europe, particularly the Russia-Ukraine war, has adversely affected the Global South.

What is the Global South Whose Cause PM Modi is Championing?

The Global South is a socio-economic and political grouping of countries mainly in Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and most parts of Asia and Oceania. It excludes developed nations such as Israel, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand. These countries are generally characterized by higher levels of poverty, have income inequality, and are facing developmental challenges in contrast to the wealthier nations of the Global North, which primarily includes countries in North America and Europe.

The term “Global South” was coined in 1969 by political activist Carl Oglesby. It gained wider traction following the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991. This marked the end of what was then referred to as the “Second World.” Prior to this, developing nations were commonly grouped under the label “Third World,” a term introduced by Alfred Sauvy in 1952. The “Global South” is considered as a more neutral and respectful term to describe developing and less-developed countries. in comparison to the earlier term “Third Word”.

India and the Global South

Under the leadership of PM Modi, India has been actively positioning itself as a voice for the Global South. The country has started various diplomatic, developmental, and humanitarian initiatives. India has supported infrastructure development and community-level projects in areas such as health, housing, environment, and education across various global south countries. India has also extended financial, budgetary, and humanitarian assistance to help these nations.

Notable initiatives by India to empower global south include the India-UN Capacity Building Programme and the Vaccine Maitri initiative, through which India supplied COVID-19 vaccines to various countries. India has played a prominent role on climate issues by leading the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI). It has also endorsed the principle of Common But Differentiated Responsibilities (CBDR) in international climate negotiations.

Strengthening Global South

India has advocated for the inclusion of developing countries in decision-making bodies, such as the push for the induction of the African Union into the G20. India has also been vocal about reforming multilateral institutions like the United Nations Security Council.

In a bid to strengthen the global south, India has promoted alternative frameworks on issues like democracy and human rights. It has drawn from its own diplomatic traditions, such as Panchsheel, the Gujral Doctrine, and the principles of the Non-Aligned Movement, to mpowerglobal south. These approaches provide an alternative to Western-centric narratives and advocate for mutual respect and sovereign equality of the global south countries.

