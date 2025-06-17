Live Tv
PM Modi In Calgary For G7 Summit, Says Will Highlight Global South Priorities

G7 Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Calgary on Tuesday to attend the G7 Outreach Summit, marking his first major global engagement since Operation Sindoor. Modi will meet leaders from Germany, Canada, Ukraine, and Italy on the sidelines, focusing on priorities of the Global South. His participation comes as global tensions rise, with Canada pledging more aid to Ukraine and President Trump leaving the summit early amid the Iran-Israel crisis.

Last Updated: June 18, 2025 00:02:29 IST

PM Modi at G7 Sumit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Calgary on Tuesday to participate in the G-7 Outreach Summit. This will be his first major multilateral engagement since Operation Sindoor, military action against the Pakistani-based terrorists. While India is not a member of the G-7, it has consistently attended the Outreach Summits since 2003. This year’s summit is hosted by Canada.

Ahead of the summit, PM Modi in a statement said, “Will be meeting various leaders at the summit and sharing my thoughts on important global issues. Will also be emphasizing the priorities of the Global South.” He is expected to hold four bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit with leaders from Germany, Canada, Ukraine, and Italy.

G-7 Summit Final Day: Global Leaders Arrive

The concluding day of the G-7 Summit witnessed the arrival of leaders from several non-member countries. These include Ukraine, India, and Mexico. A series of bilateral discussions were held during the day between member countries and non-member countries.

In a strong show of support, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced additional military aid to Ukraine ahead of his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy while also announcing more sanctions against Russia.

Trump Departs G7 Summit Early 

President Donald Trump left the  G7 summit earlier than scheduled to return to Washington. He cited the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran as a reason for his early departure. Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Carney agreed to pursue a new trade agreement within the next 30 days, while speaking on the the sidelines of summit before Trump lefft.

PM Modi at G7 Summit

PM Modi is expected to speak at the G7 Outreach Summit, befor noon time for Tuesday. This year the G7 summit is  themed around three core issues, “Protecting our communities around the world”, “Building energy security and accelerating the digital transition” and “Securing the partnerships of the future.”

PM Modi will also be holding several bilaterals at the summit.

