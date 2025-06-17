Live Tv
Trump Says 'We Have Total Control Of Iranian Skies' As US Deploys Warplanes, Aircraft Carrier In Middle East

Trump Says ‘We Have Total Control Of Iranian Skies’ As US Deploys Warplanes, Aircraft Carrier In Middle East

The United States is ramping up its military presence in the Middle East as the Israel-Iran conflict intensifies, deploying F-16s, F-22s, and F-35s, and redirecting the USS Nimitz. While officials stress the buildup is defensive, its scale signals readiness to act. President Trump declared the U.S. has “complete and total control” of Iranian skies.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: June 17, 2025 22:27:46 IST

Trump on Iran: The United States is ramping up its military presence in the Middle East as the war between Israel and Iran intensifies, Reuters has reported. These include deploying additional fighter aircraft, specifically F-16s, F-22s, and F-35s. According to the report, the US has also extended the missions of others already stationed in the region.

US Buildup in Middle East As Trump Returns from G7

The US has been emphasizing that this buildup in the Middle East is defensive in nature. These aircraft have been actively intercepting drones and projectiles as part of protective measures for US forces and their allies.

To further enhance US aerial and maritime strength, the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier has also been redirected toward the region.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth clarified that the military reinforcements are not an indication of an imminent offensive. “The reinforcements are defensive in nature, meant to protect U.S. forces and allies,” Hegseth stated, stressing that they are not a precursor to direct military engagement.

Despite this assurance, the speed and scale of the deployments reflect Washington’s readiness to act if provoked.

Trump Declares US Air Dominance Over Iran

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, while commenting on the situation via his Truth Social platform, said that the US now has complete dominance over the Iranian skies.

“We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran,” he wrote. “Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn’t compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured ‘stuff.’ Nobody does it better than the good ol’ USA.”

Trump’s statement came on the fifth day of the conflict as both the countries continue to trade blows.


Also Read: Emmanuel Macron Always Gets It Wrong: Donald Trump Reveals The Real Reason Why He Left The G7 Summit Early

Israeli Strikes Deal Blow to Iran’s Military Command

Over the last week, Israeli airstrikes have reportedly killed several senior Iranian commanders, including wartime chief of staff Ali Shadmani. Israel has been successful in eliminating key advisers to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In response, Iran has launched nearly hundreds of ballistic missiles along with hundreds of drones. According to Israeli authorities, around 35 missiles penetrated their defense systems, which include Iron Dome, David’s Sling and US backed THAAD system. Iran has reported 224 fatalities from Israeli attacks, which mostly include civilian, while Israel has recorded 24 civilian deaths.

G7 Leaders Warn Iran, Express Support for Israel

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz issued a stern warning at the G7 summit in Canada regarding Iran’s nuclear ambitions. 

“Iran’s nuclear program could face total destruction if Tehran refuses to resume negotiations,” Merz said. He acknowledged that while Israel lacks the military capability to eliminate Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, “the Americans have them.”

Merz also described Iran’s leadership as “very weakened” and said that Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are prepared to reengage diplomatically should the situation permit.

G7 nations on Monday issued a joint statement and expressed strong support for Israel and labeled Iran a destabilizing actor in the region.

Also Read: Donald Trump Criticizes G7 for Removing Russia, Suggests Putin Feels Insulted

