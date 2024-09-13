Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Saturday, September 14, 2024
Live Tv

US Slaps Sanctions On RT For Alleged Intelligence Links And Covert Influence

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken unveiled new sanctions against RT on Friday, condemning the Russian media channel as a "de facto arm of Russia's intelligence apparatus." During a press conference, Blinken described RT as part of a broader network of Russian-backed media outlets designed to "undermine democracy in the United States."

US Slaps Sanctions On RT For Alleged Intelligence Links And Covert Influence

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken unveiled new sanctions against RT on Friday, condemning the Russian media channel as a “de facto arm of Russia’s intelligence apparatus.” During a press conference, Blinken described RT as part of a broader network of Russian-backed media outlets designed to “undermine democracy in the United States.” He further alleged that RT has integrated a unit with cyber operational capabilities and connections to Russian intelligence.

RT Denies Allegations, Dismisses Sanctions as “US’ Latest Conspiracy Theory”

In response, RT live-streamed Blinken’s remarks on X (formerly Twitter) and dismissed the sanctions as the “US’ latest conspiracy theory.” RT’s editor-in-chief, Margarita Simonyan, who was recently sanctioned by the US, criticized the allegations, suggesting that many RT staff had been educated and funded by the US. Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova suggested that a new profession in the US should specialize in sanctions imposed on Russia.

READ MORE: Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty To Impaired Driving, Ordered To Perform Community Service

State Department Accuses RT of Covert Operations and Military Procurement

The State Department’s sanctions against RT extend beyond mere media influence. The department has accused RT of conducting “information operations, covert influence, and military procurement” in various regions including Europe, Africa, and the Americas. Blinken claimed that RT has also run online fundraisers to acquire military equipment such as body armor, sniper rifles, and drones for Russian soldiers in Ukraine. Additionally, RT is alleged to have coordinated with Russian intelligence to influence Moldova’s politics ahead of the October 2024 presidential elections.

US Indicts RT Employees for Election Interference

The US government has already indicted two RT employees on charges related to attempts to interfere in this year’s presidential election. However, officials now assert that RT’s role in undermining democratic processes is more extensive than previously known. The state-funded media organization responded to these allegations by mocking the US government’s accusations and referring to them as outdated.

Blinken Stresses Support for Independent Journalism

Blinken underscored that the sanctions against RT are not a critique of its journalistic content but rather a response to what he termed “covert influence activities.” He reaffirmed the US’s commitment to independent journalism, stating, “Covert influence activities are not journalism.”

Continued Actions Against Russian State Media

This latest move is part of a broader set of actions by the US government against Russian state media as the 2024 election approaches. In addition to the sanctions, the State Department has also designated RT as a foreign mission, further intensifying the scrutiny on the network’s activities.

(INCLUDES INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

ALSO READ:Trump Media’s Stock Skyrockets As Former President Denies Sale Of Shares

Filed under

antony blinken new sanctions RT US Secretary of State

Also Read

North Korea Reveals First Photos Of Uranium Enrichment Facility Amid Nuclear Arsenal Push

North Korea Reveals First Photos Of Uranium Enrichment Facility Amid Nuclear Arsenal Push

Voting In Space: Astronauts Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore To Cast Ballots From Orbit

Voting In Space: Astronauts Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore To Cast Ballots From Orbit

Trump Media’s Stock Skyrockets As Former President Denies Sale Of Shares

Trump Media’s Stock Skyrockets As Former President Denies Sale Of Shares

Study Reveals New Method For Forecasting Chronic Kidney Disease Progression

Study Reveals New Method For Forecasting Chronic Kidney Disease Progression

TikTok’s Viral Reservoir Is Back On The Market: Brombil Reservoir Can Be Yours Now

TikTok’s Viral Reservoir Is Back On The Market: Brombil Reservoir Can Be Yours Now

Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty To Impaired Driving, Ordered To Perform Community Service

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty To Impaired Driving, Ordered To Perform Community Service

The Karate Kid Actor Chad McQueen Passes Away At 63

The Karate Kid Actor Chad McQueen Passes Away At 63

Rosamund Pike To Lead Netflix’s New Silicon Valley-Themed Thriller Thumblite

Rosamund Pike To Lead Netflix’s New Silicon Valley-Themed Thriller Thumblite

IIFA 2024: Ram Charan To Grace IIFA 2024 Along With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, And Samantha Ruth Prabhu

IIFA 2024: Ram Charan To Grace IIFA 2024 Along With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, And Samantha

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Honoured With IIFA Utsavam Special Honour For Woman Of The Year In Indian Cinema

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Honoured With IIFA Utsavam Special Honour For Woman Of The Year

Lifestyle

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox