US Slaps Sanctions On RT For Alleged Intelligence Links And Covert Influence

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken unveiled new sanctions against RT on Friday, condemning the Russian media channel as a “de facto arm of Russia’s intelligence apparatus.” During a press conference, Blinken described RT as part of a broader network of Russian-backed media outlets designed to “undermine democracy in the United States.” He further alleged that RT has integrated a unit with cyber operational capabilities and connections to Russian intelligence.

RT Denies Allegations, Dismisses Sanctions as “US’ Latest Conspiracy Theory”

In response, RT live-streamed Blinken’s remarks on X (formerly Twitter) and dismissed the sanctions as the “US’ latest conspiracy theory.” RT’s editor-in-chief, Margarita Simonyan, who was recently sanctioned by the US, criticized the allegations, suggesting that many RT staff had been educated and funded by the US. Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova suggested that a new profession in the US should specialize in sanctions imposed on Russia.

State Department Accuses RT of Covert Operations and Military Procurement

The State Department’s sanctions against RT extend beyond mere media influence. The department has accused RT of conducting “information operations, covert influence, and military procurement” in various regions including Europe, Africa, and the Americas. Blinken claimed that RT has also run online fundraisers to acquire military equipment such as body armor, sniper rifles, and drones for Russian soldiers in Ukraine. Additionally, RT is alleged to have coordinated with Russian intelligence to influence Moldova’s politics ahead of the October 2024 presidential elections.

US Indicts RT Employees for Election Interference

The US government has already indicted two RT employees on charges related to attempts to interfere in this year’s presidential election. However, officials now assert that RT’s role in undermining democratic processes is more extensive than previously known. The state-funded media organization responded to these allegations by mocking the US government’s accusations and referring to them as outdated.

Blinken Stresses Support for Independent Journalism

Blinken underscored that the sanctions against RT are not a critique of its journalistic content but rather a response to what he termed “covert influence activities.” He reaffirmed the US’s commitment to independent journalism, stating, “Covert influence activities are not journalism.”

Continued Actions Against Russian State Media

This latest move is part of a broader set of actions by the US government against Russian state media as the 2024 election approaches. In addition to the sanctions, the State Department has also designated RT as a foreign mission, further intensifying the scrutiny on the network’s activities.

