LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Madinah DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news donald trump Madinah DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news donald trump Madinah DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news donald trump Madinah DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Madinah DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news donald trump Madinah DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news donald trump Madinah DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news donald trump Madinah DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news
LIVE TV
Home > World > US weekly jobless claims decline, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs estimate

US weekly jobless claims decline, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs estimate

US weekly jobless claims decline, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs estimate

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 17, 2025 04:53:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US weekly jobless claims decline, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs estimate

* Economists estimate weekly jobless claims fell to 217,000 from 235,000 * Labor market stuck in 'no firing' and 'no hiring' state, economists say * Bank of America Institute survey shows small business labor market slowing By Lucia Mutikani WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) – The number of Americans filing new applications for jobless benefits fell last week, economists at JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs estimated on Thursday, but lackluster hiring has left many on unemployment rolls. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped to a seasonally adjusted 217,000 for the week ending October 11 from 235,000 the prior week, they calculated. A U.S. government shutdown, now in its third week due to a political standoff between Republicans and Democrats in Washington, has halted the collection, processing and publishing of official economic data. States have, however, continued to collect the claims data and submit it to the Labor Department's database, which remains accessible. Economists have been using the unadjusted claims data to make estimates using seasonal adjustment factors that the government published earlier this year. Claims data was unavailable for Arizona, Massachusetts, Nevada and Tennessee. "Our estimates assume that initial claims for Tennessee, Massachusetts, Arizona and Nevada – which didn't appear in today's DOL data – were in line with the latest published numbers," Goldman Sachs said in a note. "We obtain a range between 211,000 and 225,000 using the lowest and highest levels for claims in these states this year." The Labor Department follows a similar practice to make estimates for states that are unable to provide data on time. "The latest jobless claims look quite decent, and suggest layoffs remain low with movement in the unemployment rate," said Abiel Reinhart, an economist at JPMorgan. Claims data have become a key for Federal Reserve officials trying to assess the health of the labor market ahead of their October 28-29 policy meeting. BOTH LAYOFFS AND HIRING REMAIN LOW Fed Chair Jerome Powell said this week "available evidence suggests that both layoffs and hiring remain low, and that both households' perceptions of job availability and firms' perceptions of hiring difficulty continue their downward trajectories." Unemployment claims have remained within their pre-government shutdown range. They have not shown large spikes, despite the shutdown pushing thousands of federal contractors out of work. Federal workers, hundreds of thousands of whom have been furloughed, file for claims under a separate program. Data for the program was not immediately available. The labor market remains stuck in a "no hire" and "no fire" state, economists say. The U.S. central bank's Beige Book report on Wednesday described demand for labor as "generally muted" in recent weeks. A Bank of America Institute survey on Thursday found signs of a slowdown in the small business labor market. Its alternative hiring indicator based on Bank of America small business payments data decreased in September. It also noted business applications with planned wages, viewed as a signal of real job creation, have dropped below pre-pandemic norms. Small businesses have been the main driver of job growth. Economists say President Donald Trump's trade and immigration policies, and the growing popularity of artificial intelligence have cut demand for workers and labor supply. The number of people receiving unemployment benefits after an initial week of aid, a proxy for hiring, was unchanged at a seasonally adjusted 1.927 million during the week ending October 4, JPMorgan estimated. Goldman Sachs put its estimate of these so-called continuing claims at 1.917 million. The unemployment rate increased to nearly a four-year high of 4.3% in August, and the elevated continuing claims suggest no improvement. (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Jamie Freed)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 4:53 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

UPDATE 2-US FDA announces recipients of national priority vouchers

UPDATE 2-Trump, Merck KGaA announce deal to cut some IVF drug prices

Trump Secures Deal With EMD Serono, Fertility Drug Prices To Drop Up To 79%, How Will It Impact On IVF In US?

Trump Threatens Hamas: “We Will Kill Them” If Gaza Bloodshed Continues

Trump says his administration is working on lowering beef prices

LATEST NEWS

Alcaraz and Sinner to square off in Six Kings Slam final

KISS Guitarist Ace Frehley Passes Away At 74 After Studio Accident, What Was His Net Worth?

US budget deficit dips in fiscal 2025 on boost from tariffs, education spending cuts

Google Launches Amazing Diwali Surprise, Just Search ‘Diwali’ And See The Magic

Oracle expects cloud sales of $166 billion by 2030 as business expands

Maccabi Tel Aviv fans not allowed to attend Europa League match at Aston Villa

Rune and Humbert through in Stockholm

Another Apple exec leaves for Meta as AI talent war heats up, Bloomberg News reports

Rune and Humbert through in Stockholm

Rune and Humbert through in Stockholm

US weekly jobless claims decline, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs estimate

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US weekly jobless claims decline, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs estimate

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US weekly jobless claims decline, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs estimate
US weekly jobless claims decline, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs estimate
US weekly jobless claims decline, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs estimate
US weekly jobless claims decline, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs estimate
QUICK LINKS