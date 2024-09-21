USCIS Extends Green Card Validity Period to 36 Months for Renewal Applicants

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced a significant policy update for Green Card holders, extending the validity period for Permanent Resident Cards for those renewing through Form I-90. As of September 10, 2024, applicants who file for a Green Card renewal will now receive a 36-month extension, up from the previous 24-month period. This move aims to provide more flexibility and security for lawful permanent residents while they await their updated cards.

Who Can Benefit from This Extension?

This extended validity period applies to all lawful permanent residents who submit Form I-90 to renew their expiring or expired Green Cards. Previously, applicants received a 24-month extension upon filing Form I-90, giving them legal status while they waited for their replacement card. The new 36-month extension offers additional time, helping to alleviate concerns about residency status during the renewal process.

Key Benefits for Green Card Holders

Extended International Travel Flexibility

One of the main advantages of this extension is the additional flexibility for Green Card holders, particularly those traveling internationally. While Green Card holders are allowed to travel outside the United States, they must return within one year to maintain their residency status. If their Green Card expires while abroad, they may face complications in reapplying for legal status. The new 36-month extension ensures that individuals will have more security in maintaining their residency, even during extended periods abroad.

Proof of Legal Status for Employment

The extension notice issued upon filing Form I-90 can be used as proof of lawful permanent resident status in the U.S., even after the Green Card has expired. This is crucial for those who are concerned about their ability to work while waiting for their new card. With the 36-month extension, Green Card holders can continue to work legally and provide documentation that confirms their status, easing the worries of potential employment disruptions.

What to Do if You’ve Lost Your Green Card

For Green Card holders who no longer have possession of their card and need to prove their legal status while waiting for a replacement, USCIS offers a solution. The agency advises affected individuals to contact a local Field Office for assistance. “If you need proof of your status while waiting for the replacement, you can request an appointment at the USCIS Contact Centre. After filing Form I-90, we may issue you an Alien Documentation, Identification, and Telecommunications (ADIT) stamp,” USCIS confirmed. This stamp serves as temporary proof of residency status.

When Should You Renew Your Green Card?

For Green Cards Valid for 10 Years

If your Permanent Resident Card is valid for 10 years, you are required to renew it when it has either expired or is set to expire within the next six months. Filing Form I-90 is the standard procedure for this renewal, and you will benefit from the newly extended 36-month validity period while waiting for your new card to arrive.

For Conditional Residents with a 2-Year Green Card

Conditional residents, whose Green Cards are valid for only two years, must follow a different process. Instead of filing Form I-90, they are required to submit a petition to remove the conditions on their residence before their card expires. This petition should be filed within 90 days of the card’s expiration date. Once the petition is approved, the resident will receive a new 10-year Green Card and will not need to go through the Form I-90 renewal process.