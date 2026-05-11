No Sunset For 84 Days In This Town: The Science Behind Alaska’s Midnight Sun

In Utqiaġvik, the northernmost town of Alaska, residents are witnessing the beginning of nearly three months without sunset as the region enters the annual phenomenon known as the “midnight sun.” In Utqiaġvik, formerly known as Barrow, the Sun has risen for the final time before entering a prolonged period of continuous daylight. Situated above the Arctic Circle, the town will not experience another sunset for 84 days, with darkness expected to return only on August 2. The phenomenon is not limited to Utqiaġvik alone. Other parts of Alaska are also entering extended daylight periods. Fairbanks, for instance, is set to experience 24 hours of daylight for the next 70 days, while Anchorage will see sunsets occurring as late as 10:42 pm during peak summer.

Why the ‘Midnight Sun’ Happens in Alaska’s Utqiaġvik

The “midnight sun” is caused by the Earth’s axial tilt as it orbits the Sun during the weeks surrounding the summer solstice.

According to Alaska.gov, the Earth’s axis between the North and South poles is tilted approximately 23.5 degrees away from the plane of its orbit around the Sun. This tilt causes varying amounts of sunlight across different parts of the planet throughout the year.

The farther a location lies from the equator, the more dramatic the variation in daylight becomes.

“Around June 21, the North Pole is pointed toward the sun, so as the Earth rotates on its axis, the sun appears to move in a circle in the sky without falling below the horizon,” officials explained. “The lowest latitude at which this happens is the Arctic Circle.”

As a result, all regions located north of the Arctic Circle at 66.3 degrees north latitude experience periods of uninterrupted daylight during summer months.

Nonstop Sunlight in Summer, Winters Without Daylight in Utqiaġvik

Located at nearly 71 degrees north latitude, Utqiaġvik holds the distinction of being the northernmost town in the United States. Its position deep within the Arctic Circle leads to some of the most dramatic seasonal light changes anywhere in the country.

During summer, the region experiences nonstop sunlight. However, the opposite occurs in winter.

Utqiaġvik survives around 64 consecutive days without daylight during the harshest part of the winter season. The Sun gradually disappears below the horizon in mid-November and does not reappear until late January. Even after its return, daylight increases slowly, with the town witnessing its first true sunrise only in March.

Up to 19 Hours of Sunlight Each Day,

The daily routine in Alaska has led to changes in the lifestyle and daily routine of people.

As the prolonged sun exposure days start with daylight lasting for 16-19 hours, cities like Anchorage will witness a new routine with residents involved in late-night outdoor activities, gardening, hiking, and fishing and other recreational activities.

Why Scientists Are Use Utqiaġvik as a Research Hub

Utqiaġvik has been turned into a natural laboratory by scientists to study environmental changes in the Arctic. Extended daylight provides valuable opportunities to researchers to monitor the effects of global warming, melting sea ice, and other climate change across the Arctic region.

These conditions also help scientists to study animal behaviour, plant responses to changing temperatures, and the physical as well as psychological effects on humans living in extreme environments.

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