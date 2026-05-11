No Sunset For 84 Days In This Town: The Science Behind Alaska’s Midnight Sun

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Trisha Krishnan Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Captaincy transition Trisha Krishnan Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Captaincy transition Trisha Krishnan Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Captaincy transition Trisha Krishnan Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Captaincy transition
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Trisha Krishnan Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Captaincy transition Trisha Krishnan Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Captaincy transition Trisha Krishnan Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Captaincy transition Trisha Krishnan Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Captaincy transition
LIVE TV
Home > World News > No Sunset For 84 Days In This Town: The Science Behind Alaska’s Midnight Sun

No Sunset For 84 Days In This Town: The Science Behind Alaska’s Midnight Sun

Residents of Utqiaġvik, the northernmost town in the United States, have entered nearly three months of continuous daylight as the annual “midnight sun” begins. The Arctic town will not witness another sunset for 84 days. Here's why.

Alaska’s Utqiaġvik enters 84 days of nonstop daylight as the Arctic “midnight sun” returns this summer. Photo: Gemini.
Alaska’s Utqiaġvik enters 84 days of nonstop daylight as the Arctic “midnight sun” returns this summer. Photo: Gemini.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Mon 2026-05-11 14:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

No Sunset For 84 Days In This Town: The Science Behind Alaska’s Midnight Sun

In Utqiaġvik, the northernmost town of Alaska, residents are witnessing the beginning of nearly three months without sunset as the region enters the annual phenomenon known as the “midnight sun.” In Utqiaġvik, formerly known as Barrow, the Sun has risen for the final time before entering a prolonged period of continuous daylight. Situated above the Arctic Circle, the town will not experience another sunset for 84 days, with darkness expected to return only on August 2. The phenomenon is not limited to Utqiaġvik alone. Other parts of Alaska are also entering extended daylight periods. Fairbanks, for instance, is set to experience 24 hours of daylight for the next 70 days, while Anchorage will see sunsets occurring as late as 10:42 pm during peak summer.

Why the ‘Midnight Sun’ Happens in Alaska’s Utqiaġvik

The “midnight sun” is caused by the Earth’s axial tilt as it orbits the Sun during the weeks surrounding the summer solstice.

According to Alaska.gov, the Earth’s axis between the North and South poles is tilted approximately 23.5 degrees away from the plane of its orbit around the Sun. This tilt causes varying amounts of sunlight across different parts of the planet throughout the year.

You Might Be Interested In

The farther a location lies from the equator, the more dramatic the variation in daylight becomes.

“Around June 21, the North Pole is pointed toward the sun, so as the Earth rotates on its axis, the sun appears to move in a circle in the sky without falling below the horizon,” officials explained. “The lowest latitude at which this happens is the Arctic Circle.”

As a result, all regions located north of the Arctic Circle at 66.3 degrees north latitude experience periods of uninterrupted daylight during summer months.

Nonstop Sunlight in Summer, Winters Without Daylight in Utqiaġvik

Located at nearly 71 degrees north latitude, Utqiaġvik holds the distinction of being the northernmost town in the United States. Its position deep within the Arctic Circle leads to some of the most dramatic seasonal light changes anywhere in the country.

During summer, the region experiences nonstop sunlight. However, the opposite occurs in winter.

Utqiaġvik survives around 64 consecutive days without daylight during the harshest part of the winter season. The Sun gradually disappears below the horizon in mid-November and does not reappear until late January. Even after its return, daylight increases slowly, with the town witnessing its first true sunrise only in March.

Up to 19 Hours of Sunlight Each Day, 

The daily routine in Alaska has led to changes in the lifestyle and daily routine of people. 

As the prolonged sun exposure days start with daylight lasting for 16-19 hours, cities like Anchorage will witness a new routine with residents involved in late-night outdoor activities, gardening, hiking, and fishing and other recreational activities.

Why Scientists Are Use Utqiaġvik as a Research Hub

 Utqiaġvik has been turned into a natural laboratory by scientists to study environmental changes in the Arctic. Extended daylight provides valuable opportunities to researchers to monitor the effects of global warming, melting sea ice, and other climate change across the Arctic region.

These conditions also help scientists to study animal behaviour, plant responses to changing temperatures, and the physical as well as psychological effects on humans living in extreme environments.

Also Read: Gulf of Eilat corals survive record heatwaves, offering global hope

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Alaskaclimate changeMidnight Sunsumme solsticeus newsUtqiagvikWorld news

RELATED News

Marriage Between Cousins Behind Rising Genetic Disorders, Infant Deaths In Pakistan? Viral Claim Sparks Debate

Is Keir Starmer Resigning? UK PM Under Massive Pressure After Crushing Labour Defeat

Watch Video: Turkish Airlines Aircraft Suffers Tyre Fire During Kathmandu Landing

Pakistan’s Asim Munir Issues Fresh Threat To India: Effects Of War Will Be Dangerous This Time

Who Was Chiranjeevi Kolla? 37-Year-Old Indian Techie Dies From ‘Valley Fever’ In California, US

LATEST NEWS

No Sunset For 84 Days In This Town: The Science Behind Alaska’s Midnight Sun

Xiaomi 17T And 17T Pro To Debut Soon With MediaTek Chipsets, AMOLED Displays And Massive Batteries, Check Price And Launch Timeline

Is Ambani’s Reliance Jio Platforms IPO Pivoting To Pure Fundraising? Check IPO Date, Issue Size And More

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 55 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Midday Mayhem: Stock Market On A Rollercoaster Ride Today; Sensex And Nifty Take A Hit From Domestic and Global Pressure; Top Reasons Behind The Fall

Watch Viral Video: SBI ATM Booth In Bihar’s Danapur Turns Into Hair Cutting Salon, Internet Stunned

Exchange Rate Today (11 May 2025): USD to INR, Euro to INR, AED to INR, Thai Baht (THB to INR), AUD to INR, SAR to INR and Other Currencies

Are Kiara Advani, Raj Shamani Cousins? Truth Behind Claims Going Viral After Latest Podcast

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today, 11 May 2026: Romance, Emotions and Relationship Energy Take Centre Stage

PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 Declared at pseb.ac.in: Punjab Board Records 94.52 Percent Pass Rate, Check Direct Link and Scorecard Details

No Sunset For 84 Days In This Town: The Science Behind Alaska’s Midnight Sun

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

No Sunset For 84 Days In This Town: The Science Behind Alaska’s Midnight Sun

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

No Sunset For 84 Days In This Town: The Science Behind Alaska’s Midnight Sun
No Sunset For 84 Days In This Town: The Science Behind Alaska’s Midnight Sun
No Sunset For 84 Days In This Town: The Science Behind Alaska’s Midnight Sun
No Sunset For 84 Days In This Town: The Science Behind Alaska’s Midnight Sun

QUICK LINKS