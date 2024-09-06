Vancouver Man Charged with Second-Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault After Violent Attacks in Downtown

Brendan Colin McBride, 34, faces charges of aggravated assault and second-degree murder following a pair of violent attacks in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday that left one man dead and another severely injured. The assaults have sent shockwaves through the community as police work to piece together the sequence of events that unfolded in the early morning hours.

Two Attacks, One Fatality, and a Severed Hand

The charges against McBride were formally filed by Crown prosecutors on Thursday afternoon, following his initial court appearance on a separate charge. In court, McBride appeared disoriented, dressed in a grey sweatshirt and sweatpants, sitting on the ground at one point and releasing a wordless wail, indicating visible distress.

The first incident occurred around 7:40 a.m. PT near Cathedral Square at the intersection of Richards Street and Dunsmuir Street. Vancouver police received reports of an assault involving a man in his 50s who had been attacked with a knife. Officers arrived to find the victim bleeding from a head wound, and his hand had been severed during the assault. The injured man was quickly transported to a hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. Police later confirmed that his severed hand was successfully reattached.

“This is an extremely violent, horrific attack on this man which resulted in part of his arm being completely cut off. We were able to retrieve the limb,” said Vancouver Police Department (VPD) Sgt. Steve Addison. “Obviously he’s got a long road to recovery, not only from his physical injuries but from his emotional injuries as well.”

Second Attack Outside the Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Less than ten minutes after the first attack, police were called to a second scene at West Georgia Street and Hamilton Street, near the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. A 70-year-old man, identified as Francis David Laporte, was found critically injured. Despite the efforts of first responders, Laporte succumbed to his injuries at the scene. VPD Sgt. Addison stated that investigators were still trying to contact Laporte’s next of kin and were uncertain if he had any surviving family.

The suspect, McBride, was apprehended shortly afterward at Habitat Island near Olympic Village. He was taken into custody without further incident and remains held as the investigation continues.

Suspect’s Troubling Criminal History

Vancouver Police Chief Const. Adam Palmer addressed the media on Wednesday, highlighting McBride’s extensive criminal history and ongoing struggles. According to Palmer, McBride was on probation at the time of the attacks and had more than 60 documented encounters with law enforcement, painting a picture of a man deeply troubled and repeatedly involved in violent incidents.

“McBride appears to be a very troubled man,” Palmer stated, pointing to past interactions that included charges of assault in North Vancouver in January 2021 and charges for assault and resisting arrest in White Rock in September 2023. Despite these numerous contacts with the police, McBride was on the streets at the time of the violent rampage, raising questions about the handling of his previous cases.

The Aftermath and Community Reaction

The violent nature of the attacks has rattled Vancouver residents, with many expressing concerns over safety in the downtown area. The police presence in the vicinity of the incidents has been noticeably heightened, and authorities have assured the public that the investigation is ongoing to determine the motivations behind the seemingly random acts of violence.

The man who survived the initial attack remains hospitalized and has a long road to recovery ahead. His identity has not been disclosed due to privacy concerns, but officials have confirmed that his condition is stable following surgery to reattach his severed hand.

“This type of violence is deeply concerning and has left a mark on our city,” Sgt. Addison remarked, urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police.

McBride’s Legal Proceedings Continue

McBride is scheduled to appear in court again on September 18, where the charges of aggravated assault and second-degree murder will be addressed further. As the legal process unfolds, the case continues to highlight the broader issues of mental health and repeat offenders within the community.

