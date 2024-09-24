Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Live Tv

Vietnam Faces Devastating Floods: Three Dead and Thousands Evacuated

The flooding has caused significant destruction, affecting around 320 homes and devastating over 6,300 hectares of crops.

Vietnam Faces Devastating Floods: Three Dead and Thousands Evacuated

Vietnam is grappling with the aftermath of severe flooding following a powerful storm, just weeks after Typhoon Yagi wreaked havoc across the country. As of Tuesday, officials report that at least three individuals have died in Nghe An province due to flash floods, with more than 10,000 residents evacuated to safer areas.

The flooding has caused significant destruction, affecting around 320 homes and devastating over 6,300 hectares of crops, according to the Ministry of Agriculture. Additionally, at least 40 school buildings have been submerged in water, further complicating the situation for affected families.

In Thanh Hoa province, officials confirmed that over 11,700 people have fled their homes in the last three days, seeking refuge in higher elevations. Authorities issued evacuation orders on Monday, urging residents in flood-prone areas to leave their homes as a precaution.

A Series of Natural Disasters

This catastrophic event comes on the heels of Typhoon Yagi, which struck Vietnam earlier this month, claiming nearly 300 lives and causing an estimated $1.6 billion (€1.4 billion) in damages. Before the country had a chance to recover from this devastation, it was hit by yet another intense storm, resulting in heavy rainfall that caused rivers to swell to dangerous levels.

Even now, more than two weeks after Typhoon Yagi made landfall, some homes on the outskirts of the capital city, Hanoi, remain partially submerged.

Vietnam’s vulnerability to flooding is well-documented, but experts warn that climate change is exacerbating the severity and frequency of such extreme weather events. As the nation faces these ongoing challenges, the impact of climate-related disasters continues to threaten the lives and livelihoods of its residents.

MUST READ: Lebanon: Death Toll Rises To 558 From Israeli Strikes, Over 1,800 Injured

 

Filed under

Also Read

Creative Economic Forum 2024: Roadmap For Creative Industries For Vikshit Bharat 2047

Creative Economic Forum 2024: Roadmap For Creative Industries For Vikshit Bharat 2047

Joe Biden delivers final UN speech as US president

Joe Biden delivers final UN speech as US president

Elon Musk’s Controversial Change To X’s Block Feature Raises Eyebrows

Elon Musk’s Controversial Change To X’s Block Feature Raises Eyebrows

WhatsApp Tests ‘Read All’ Chats Feature to Enhance User Experience on Android

WhatsApp Tests ‘Read All’ Chats Feature to Enhance User Experience on Android

J&K Assembly Elections 2024: Can PDP & NC Reclaim Their Glory In Phase 2?

J&K Assembly Elections 2024: Can PDP & NC Reclaim Their Glory In Phase 2?

Entertainment

After Laapataa Ladies, Randeep Hooda’s Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Gets Submitted To Oscars 2025

After Laapataa Ladies, Randeep Hooda’s Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Gets Submitted To Oscars 2025

Kyle Chandler Might Star In DC Comic’s Lanterns Based On Green Lantern

Kyle Chandler Might Star In DC Comic’s Lanterns Based On Green Lantern

Video Of Diddy Getting Freaked Out At The Ellen DeGeneres Show Resurfaces Amid Arrest Over Sexual Assault

Video Of Diddy Getting Freaked Out At The Ellen DeGeneres Show Resurfaces Amid Arrest Over

Margot Robbie And Jacob Elordi To Lead Adaptation Of Emily Bronte’s Classic Novel Wuthering Heights

Margot Robbie And Jacob Elordi To Lead Adaptation Of Emily Bronte’s Classic Novel Wuthering Heights

Did A Gambling Debt Led To The Origin Of The Godfather?

Did A Gambling Debt Led To The Origin Of The Godfather?

Lifestyle

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox