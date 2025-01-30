Viral Video: ‘I Need To Land Immediately’ – Pilot’s Last Words Before Fatal US Plane Crash

US passenger jet with 60 onboard collides with Army helicopter at Reagan Airport. Trump reacts, viral pilot audio reveals last words. Rescue ops underway.

A devastating mid-air collision occurred at Ronald Reagan National Airport in the United States on Wednesday when a passenger jet carrying 60 people crashed into an Army helicopter during landing. The accident has triggered immediate rescue operations, with several casualties feared.

US President Donald Trump conveyed deep sorrow over the tragic incident, stating that he is closely monitoring the ongoing rescue operations.

Viral Audio Captures Final Moments Before the Disaster

An audio recording of the final conversation between the American Airlines pilot and air traffic control before the collision has gone viral online, revealing chilling last words.

I’ve cut together the air traffic control recordings from around the time the Washington DC crash involving #AA5342 took place. Part of it does appear to have controllers asking a pilot if they have “the CRJ in sight” – Then controllers can be heard reacting to the explosion. pic.twitter.com/9ZmuF2stS5 — Dan News (@dannews) January 30, 2025

As the commercial jet approached for landing, air traffic controllers instructed the pilots to switch to a shorter Runway 33 at Reagan National. The pilots confirmed they could make the landing adjustment, as reported by AFP.

Last Moments Before the Catastrophic Collision

Flight tracking sites showed the plane adjusting its approach to align with the new runway. Just 30 seconds before impact, an air traffic controller asked the Army helicopter pilot if they had visual contact with the incoming jet. Moments later, another urgent call was made: “PAT 25 pass behind the CRJ.” Within seconds, disaster struck as the two aircraft collided mid-air.

Disturbing Eyewitness Footage Shared on Social Media

A video posted by Dan News on X (formerly Twitter) captured the final moments of communication between the pilot and air traffic controller. At the end of the clip, the pilot can be heard desperately saying, “I need to land immediately.”

Rescue teams are working tirelessly at the crash site, and investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of this heartbreaking aviation tragedy.

