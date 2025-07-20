LIVE TV
Putin Signals Openness to Peace Talks as Zelenskyy Seeks Urgent Meet to End War

Russian President Vladimir Putin says he is open to peace talks, but the Kremlin insists on meeting its goals. Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Russia to return to the table, even as US President Donald Trump gave Moscow 50 days to agree to a ceasefire or face tariffs.

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 15:44:39 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to the idea of a peace settlement in Ukraine, but not without achieving Russia’s core objectives, Reuters reported on Sunday quoting Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as saying in an interview with state TV. 

“President Putin has repeatedly spoken of his desire to bring the Ukrainian settlement to a peaceful conclusion as soon as possible. This is a long process, it requires effort, and it is not easy,” Peskov told state journalist Pavel Zarubin.

Peskov, however, asserted that any potential peace deal must not compromise Moscow’s aim, reportedly saying, “The main thing for us is to achieve our goals. Our goals are clear.”

His comments came just days after US President Donald Trump issued a fresh ultimatum, warning Russia to agree to a ceasefire within 50 days or face tough new tariffs and sanctions. The US President also announced additional military aid for Ukraine, including Patriot missile systems.

Zelenskyy Urges Talks, Criticises Russia’s Stalling Tactics

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for direct talks with Russia as soon as next week. “The dynamics of the negotiations must improve. We need to do everything possible to achieve a ceasefire,” he said in his daily address Saturday, according to CNN.

The Russian side must stop avoiding decisions regarding prisoner exchanges, the return of children, and the cessation of killings, Zelensky further said, while emphasising that “a meeting at the leadership level is essential to genuinely secure peace” and that Kyiv “is ready for such a meeting”.

According to CNN, Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov has formally proposed a meeting to the Russian side. Russian state outlet TASS confirmed that Moscow had received Kyiv’s proposal.

Trump Talks Tough As Moscow Gives Mixed Signals

Trump has stepped up his rhetoric against Putin, even calling the Russian leader’s ceasefire promises “bullshit.” Speaking alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump had reportedly said, “We are going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don’t have a deal in 50 days.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov brushed it off, reportedly saying, “Fifty days – it used to be 24 hours.” 

“It used to be 100 days; we’ve been through all of this,” CNN quoted Lavrov as saying.

