Watch: Indian Woman Caught Red-Handed While Shoplifting in US! Netizens Say – Deport Her

Watch: Indian Woman Caught Red-Handed While Shoplifting in US! Netizens Say – Deport Her

A viral bodycam video shows an Indian woman caught shoplifting at a US Target store, admitting guilt and saying she planned to resell the goods. She was not arrested but must appear in court. In the US, shoplifting penalties vary: misdemeanors may bring fines or probation, while felonies can lead to jail and heavy fines.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: September 7, 2025 20:03:54 IST

An Indian woman was caught shoplifting at a store in the United States. Moreover, the video of the incident has become viral. The incident reportedly happened in January this year but the footage resurfaced online a few days ago. The bodycam video shows the woman crying, apologising, and struggling to breathe while police officers question her.

The video, posted on YouTube, captures the woman admitting her mistake and promising it would not happen again. During the interrogation, the police ask if English is her first language. She replies no, saying that her mother tongue is Gujarati, which is spoken in India. When asked if she needs an interpreter, she says she does not.

The Woman Was a Frequent Visitor At the Store

In the footage, one of the store employees shows the officers CCTV recordings of her leaving the store with a cart full of unpaid goods. The video shows her being stopped after she walked past the exit. “So she just put everything in the cart and walked out?” one officer asks. The staff confirms, “Yes, just straight out.”

Throughout the questioning, the woman appears to be hyperventilating. The officers even ask if medical help should be called. She also tells them that she holds a Washington state driver’s license.

During the exchange, a store staff member says that the woman is a “regular” customer. When asked if she had been caught before, the staff replies, “No, this is the first time anyone has approached her.”

The Woman Said She Would Resell the Products

Later, the woman admits she planned to resell some of the stolen goods. The officers inform her that she will not be taken into custody immediately but will need to appear in court over the case.

In the US, punishment for shoplifting varies from state to state and the value of the stolen goods are also taken into account. While stealing products up to USD 1000 is termed misdemeanor which are punishable by fines, community service, probation, or a year behind the bars, stealing higher values are called felony.

In such cases, penalty up to USD 10,000 is levied on the culprit, and the individual can also be jailed for one to five years. However, if the culprit has done the crime for the first time, they are generally not awarded jail terms and instead offered theft awareness class or diversion program.

Watch: Indian Woman Caught Red-Handed While Shoplifting in US! Netizens Say – Deport Her

