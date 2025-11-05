‘We Got Our A**es Handed To Us’: Vivek Ramaswamy Gets Brutally Honest After Zohran Mamdani’s Win, Reveals What Doesn’t Suit Republicans

After the democrats won three major races in the US, including Zohran Mamdani in an election to become mayor of New York City, republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy made a candid message to the Republicans.

‘We got our a**es handed to us’

Ramaswamy also admitted the defeats publicly in a video posted on X. Arguing that they lost in New Jersey, Virginia and New York City, he added, We got our a**es handed to us, in New Jersey, Virginia and New York City. Democrats swept all three.”

He continued to give two lessons that the Republicans ought to learn out of the outcomes. It teaches the Republicans two important lessons. Hearken thine, said Ramaswamy.

Lessons from tonight, no sugar coating. pic.twitter.com/CMZCIH4g2O — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) November 5, 2025

The former, he said, is the necessity of the party focusing on affordability, which addresses the daily expenses that affect Americans. First, on the side of our company, we have to pay attention to affordability. Enhance affordability of the American dream. Reduce costs, electrocosts, groceryst costs, medical costs, and housing costs, and lay out on how to do it, he said.

The second lesson is about identity politics. Ramaswamy reminded the republicans to avoid it and concentrate on common values. And two, eliminate the identity politics. It doesn’t suit Republicans. It’s not for us. The patriot left play it a different game. We do not mind what colour skin you have or what religion you belong to. We are concerned with what is in your character. That’s who we are,” he said.

In posting the video on X, Ramaswamy wrote, “Lessons as to what happened this evening, no sugar coating.”

The video by Vivek Ramaswamy was viral and received more than two million views in several hours. It has also brought about online debates, with most people sharing his ideas on affordability and identity politics.

Ramaswamy commented shortly after Democrats had removed a series of victories in the first major elections in the US since Donald Trump had returned to power and there had been wins in cities such as New York City (Zohran Mamdani), New Jersey (Mikie Sherrill) and Virginia (Abigail Spanberger).

