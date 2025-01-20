WEF 2025 To Focus On PM Modi’s Economic Reforms And Digital Growth: Ashwini Vaishnaw

At WEF 2025 in Davos, Ashwini Vaishnaw, leading India’s delegation, emphasized the global interest in Prime Minister Modi’s economic policies. He highlighted the international focus on India’s digital transformation, particularly the Digital India initiative.

As the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025 kicks off in Davos, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the global fascination with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s economic policies. Leading the Indian delegation, Vaishnaw noted that discussions would focus heavily on India’s transformative growth story, particularly its digital revolution and the innovative digital infrastructure built under the Digital India initiative.

A Global Focus on India’s Digital Transformation

According to Vaishnaw, the international community is keen to understand India’s approach to economic growth, which is centered around technology and digital empowerment. He explained that there is a lot of attention on the Prime Minister’s economic policies, as well as how India has democratized technology to create a new digital architecture.

“India’s growth trajectory and digital transformation are garnering significant global interest. The way we have embraced technology and implemented the Digital India programme is being closely watched,” said Vaishnaw. He emphasized that discussions at WEF will delve into how these innovations are shaping India’s future, both economically and technologically.

WEF 2025: A Platform for Global Dialogue on India’s Economic Vision

The WEF provides a vital platform for world leaders, policy experts, and business executives to discuss pressing global challenges. This year, India’s economic policies—particularly around digital transformation—are at the forefront, with numerous international stakeholders eager to learn from India’s experiences. Vaishnaw’s statements underscore the significance of India’s role in global economic conversations, as the country continues to shape its future in the age of technology.

