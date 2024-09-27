What Are The Corruption Charges On Eric Adams And Will The NYC Mayor Resign?

Adams is scheduled to appear in court on Friday. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has the authority to remove him from office and said she will review her options.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is facing serious legal trouble after being indicted on Thursday, September 26, becoming the first sitting NYC mayor to face such charges.

Prosecutors have accused him of corruption, including multiple counts of bribery and fraud. Adams, a former police officer, denies all allegations, calling them “false” and “based on lies.”

Who Is Eric Adams?

Eric Adams, 64, took office in 2022 as the second Black mayor of New York City. He had a long career in law enforcement, joining the NYC police in 1984 and retiring as a captain in 2006.

Born in Brooklyn’s Brownsville neighborhood, Adams often speaks of his challenging childhood, including being beaten by police at 15, which motivated him to join the force and push for reform. Before becoming mayor, he also served as a state senator and Brooklyn Borough President.

During his time as mayor, Adams adopted a strict policy towards homelessness and increased police presence in the city’s subway system, according to Al Jazeera. His tenure has been marked by controversy, and these new charges could severely impact his political future.

What Are The Corruption Charges On Eric Adams?

Adams now faces five federal charges, including wire fraud and bribery. Prosecutors allege that he accepted illegal benefits, including luxury trips paid for by foreign nationals and wealthy businessmen, both before and during his time as mayor.

The accusations claim that Adams traveled to countries such as France, Turkey, China, and others, with travel costs covered by those seeking influence over him, reported the Associated Press.

In one instance, Adams allegedly paid a small portion for a luxury hotel stay in Istanbul while the rest of the cost, which ran into thousands of dollars, was covered by a Turkish airline.

It is claimed that Adams received over $100,000 worth of such luxury travel. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams described this as a scheme to buy favor with Adams as a rising political figure.

Additionally, Adams allegedly sought campaign donations from Turkish nationals during his 2021 mayoral run, using “straw donors” to hide the true source of funds. American law prohibits foreign nationals from contributing to U.S. political campaigns, but prosecutors claim Adams received substantial illegal contributions.

In exchange, the mayor reportedly pressured city officials to fast-track the opening of a Turkish consulate skyscraper, despite safety concerns, in time for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s visit in 2021. According to the indictment, a Turkish diplomat told Adams it was time to “repay” the favor, and Adams allegedly complied.

Will Eric Adams Resign?

Federal agents searched Adams’ official residence, Gracie Mansion, as part of the investigation. Calls for his resignation have grown louder, with figures like U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez leading the charge.

However, Adams has resisted these calls, insisting that he will not step down and plans to fight the charges.

Adams is scheduled to appear in court on Friday. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has the authority to remove him from office and said she will review her options.

If convicted, Adams could face decades in prison, with wire fraud alone carrying a potential 20-year sentence. The case also threatens his 2025 re-election bid, with several Democrats already planning to challenge him for the mayoralty.

