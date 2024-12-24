What Happened To Bill Clinton? Former President Released After Treatment

Bill Clinton, 78, was released from the hospital after treatment for flu. His office released a statement saying thanks to the staff of MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and that he wishes them a healthy holiday season. Clinton has been challenged by several health issues lately.

Clinton, 78, was admitted to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital on Monday afternoon for observation and testing after he began running a fever. In a statement, his office issued this update on his condition, “President Clinton was discharged earlier today after being treated for the flu. He and his family are deeply grateful for the exceptional care provided by the team at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and are touched by the kind messages and well wishes he received. He sends his warmest wishes for a happy and healthy holiday season to all,” the statement read.

Clinton’s Previous Health Scares

Since leaving office nearly 25 years ago, Clinton has experienced various health issues. In 2004, he underwent a quadruple bypass heart surgery in New York. One year later, he handled a partially collapsed lung. Then, in 2010, he underwent another heart procedure as two stents were put into a coronary artery.

In 2021, Clinton was hospitalized for six days in Los Angeles due to a urological infection that spread into his bloodstream. This event again reflected the health battles he has faced in the last few years. Nonetheless, the former president is still very active in public life.

Clinton has continued with speeches and traveling. He spoke at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this August past, and he campaigned freely on the campaign trail last year during the 2024 elections. Further to that, Clinton has never stopped keeping a tight campaign schedule, promoting his new book Citizen: My Life After the White House.

His recent hospitalization puts a sharp focus on the flu activity spreading across the United States. This flu season has registered an increase in illnesses, hospitalizations, and fatalities. According to the latest reports from early December by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), flu-related hospitalizations have nearly doubled in the last fortnight.

Flu Season And Risks for Older Adults

The season is open with rising cases and hospitalization throughout the U.S. Based on CDC’s count this season, an estimated 1.9 million people have fallen ill, which includes 23,000 hospitalizations and 970 deaths in one single flu season alone. The flu predominantly causes death or severe illness to those with ages 65 and more.

While the flu can be treated with antiviral drugs such as Tamiflu, it is most effective when started within two days of the onset of symptoms. Clinton’s quick recovery after his flu treatment reminds everyone of the importance of timely medical care during flu season.

