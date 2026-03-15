What Is Bab el-Mandeb And Why Does It Matter? After Strait of Hormuz Blockade, Iran-Backed Houthis Threaten Another Oil Chokepoint Carrying 12% Of Global Supply

As global shipping faces turmoil due to recent events in the Strait of Hormuz, one additional heavily-trafficked sea lane now stands on the brink of potential shutdown. The Red Sea is in turmoil as Iran-supported Houthi insurgents threaten civil unrest by attempting to blockade the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, an important entryway into the Suez Canal.

As per a Wall Street Journal article, if Houthi insurgents follow through, it could lead to another catastrophic event impacting global maritime commerce and energy prices. Fars News Agency, an outlet linked to Iran, indicates that the Houthis and various similar groups in the “Resistance Axis” are “fully prepared to support their [Iranian] brothers” against the imminent confrontation with both the US and Israel.

Houthi Leader Warns of Military Escalation

A week ago Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi issued a warning suggesting that some type of escalation may happen soon when describing: “What we are doing right now [is] fighting for the nation’s survival against the US and Israeli enemy” and “Our hands are on the trigger when it comes to military escalation and action whenever developments require it.”

The stakes have dramatically raised. The Bab el-Mandeb is one of the narrowest waterways in the world, yet it is a major thoroughfare for world trade, accounting for almost 12% of sea oil traffic transiting through that point. Should the Houthis block it, they would have cut off the passage way to the Suez Canal, and turn the Red Sea, from a major trade route to a battleground.

Iran Tightens Grip on Strait of Hormuz

The situation is no better in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has started limiting the oil tanker vessels through the strait. The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated in a US interview that “Although the strait is open for now, ships from the US, Israel, and their allies may be restricted.”

In his first letter to the Iranian people, the new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei assured the Iranian people that he will maintain tight control of the strait of Hormuz. Alireza Tangsiri, the commander of the IRGC Navy, also challenged the US in a statement saying, “The US claims that it protects tankers is not true; the Strait of Hormuz is totally under control, and has not been blocked by the military.”

As the US continues to try keep oil prices from increasing and President Trump asks other governments to help keep the waterways open, the world is now watching two massive chokepoints that could crash the global economy at any moment.

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