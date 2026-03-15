What Is Bab el-Mandeb And Why Does It Matter? After Strait of Hormuz Blockade, Iran-Backed Houthis Threaten Another Oil Chokepoint Carrying 12% Of Global Supply

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assam election dates election date AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Doha flights update Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Assam election dates election date AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Doha flights update Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Assam election dates election date AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Doha flights update Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Assam election dates election date AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Doha flights update Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assam election dates election date AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Doha flights update Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Assam election dates election date AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Doha flights update Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Assam election dates election date AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Doha flights update Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Assam election dates election date AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Doha flights update Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead
LIVE TV
Home > World > What Is Bab el-Mandeb And Why Does It Matter? After Strait of Hormuz Blockade, Iran-Backed Houthis Threaten Another Oil Chokepoint Carrying 12% Of Global Supply

What Is Bab el-Mandeb And Why Does It Matter? After Strait of Hormuz Blockade, Iran-Backed Houthis Threaten Another Oil Chokepoint Carrying 12% Of Global Supply

Tensions in global shipping are rising as Iran-backed Houthi rebels threaten to block the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea, a key route leading to the Suez Canal.

: Iran-Linked Houthis Warn of Escalation At Red Sea (Image: AI generated)
: Iran-Linked Houthis Warn of Escalation At Red Sea (Image: AI generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 15, 2026 16:49:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is Bab el-Mandeb And Why Does It Matter? After Strait of Hormuz Blockade, Iran-Backed Houthis Threaten Another Oil Chokepoint Carrying 12% Of Global Supply

As global shipping faces turmoil due to recent events in the Strait of Hormuz, one additional heavily-trafficked sea lane now stands on the brink of potential shutdown. The Red Sea is in turmoil as Iran-supported Houthi insurgents threaten civil unrest by attempting to blockade the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, an important entryway into the Suez Canal.

As per a Wall Street Journal article, if Houthi insurgents follow through, it could lead to another catastrophic event impacting global maritime commerce and energy prices. Fars News Agency, an outlet linked to Iran, indicates that the Houthis and various similar groups in the “Resistance Axis” are “fully prepared to support their [Iranian] brothers” against the imminent confrontation with both the US and Israel.

Houthi Leader Warns of Military Escalation

A week ago Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi issued a warning suggesting that some type of escalation may happen soon when describing: “What we are doing right now [is] fighting for the nation’s survival against the US and Israeli enemy” and “Our hands are on the trigger when it comes to military escalation and action whenever developments require it.”

You Might Be Interested In

The stakes have dramatically raised. The Bab el-Mandeb is one of the narrowest waterways in the world, yet it is a major thoroughfare for world trade, accounting for almost 12% of sea oil traffic transiting through that point. Should the Houthis block it, they would have cut off the passage way to the Suez Canal, and turn the Red Sea, from a major trade route to a battleground.

Iran Tightens Grip on Strait of Hormuz

The situation is no better in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has started limiting the oil tanker vessels through the strait. The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated in a US interview that “Although the strait is open for now, ships from the US, Israel, and their allies may be restricted.”

In his first letter to the Iranian people, the new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei assured the Iranian people that he will maintain tight control of the strait of Hormuz. Alireza Tangsiri, the commander of the IRGC Navy, also challenged the US in a statement saying, “The US claims that it protects tankers is not true; the Strait of Hormuz is totally under control, and has not been blocked by the military.” 

As the US continues to try keep oil prices from increasing and President Trump asks other governments to help keep the waterways open, the world is now watching two massive chokepoints that could crash the global economy at any moment.

Also Read: ‘If This Child-Killing Criminal Is Alive…’ IRGC Vows To Hunt Down And Kill Netanyahu Just Hours After The Israeli PM’s Office Dismissed Reports Of His Assassination   

First published on: Mar 15, 2026 4:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: houthisIran US Wariran- israel war

RELATED News

‘If This Child-Killing Criminal Is Alive…’ IRGC Vows To Hunt Down And Kill Netanyahu Just Hours After The Israeli PM’s Office Dismissed Reports Of His Assassination

Qatar Airways Returns With A Limited Schedule Amid US-Israel-Iran War; Will Flights Operate To Dubai International Airport?

Who Is Harman Singh Kapoor? Indian-Origin Restaurateur Arrested After Refusing To Serve Halal Meat At His Rangrez Restaurant Amid Protests In London

What Is Ichthyotitan Severnensis Discovery? How 11-Year-Old Discovers World’s Largest 82-Foot Marine Reptile in Engalnd’s Coast?

Is Dubai International Airport Open Or Closed Today March 15, 2026? Check Full List Of Operating And Cancelled Flights Amid US-Israel-Iran War

LATEST NEWS

‘Greatest Honour of my Life to Represent Pakistan’: Sarfaraz Ahmed Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Election Dates 2026 Out: Voting On April 23 And April 9, Results On May 4; Announces EC Chief Gyanesh Kumar As Political Heat Rises

What Is Bab el-Mandeb And Why Does It Matter? After Strait of Hormuz Blockade, Iran-Backed Houthis Threaten Another Oil Chokepoint Carrying 12% Of Global Supply

Election Date 2026: Assam To Head To Polls On April 9 In Single-Phase Polling, Counting On May 4, Check Full Schedule Here

Kerala Election Dates 2026 Out: EC Chief Gyanesh Kumar Announces One-Phase Poll on April 9, Counting on May 4 as Political Fight Heats Up

CBSE Cancels Class 12 Exams In Middle East Countries; Know How Results Will Be Decided

APSSB Combined Examination 2026 Notification Out For 984 Uniformed Service Posts

Zareen Khan Recalls Backlash After Hate Story 3, Says Aksar 2 Required ‘A Kiss Or Me In A Bra’ In Almost Every Scene, Reveals People Looked Down Upon Her

Yoga For Asthma: Check These Breathing Techniques Akshar Yoga Shared To Improve Your Lung Capacity

Amit Shah Targets Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Tea And Pakoras’ Protest At Parliament’s Makar Dwar, Says It ‘Defames India Across the World’

What Is Bab el-Mandeb And Why Does It Matter? After Strait of Hormuz Blockade, Iran-Backed Houthis Threaten Another Oil Chokepoint Carrying 12% Of Global Supply

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is Bab el-Mandeb And Why Does It Matter? After Strait of Hormuz Blockade, Iran-Backed Houthis Threaten Another Oil Chokepoint Carrying 12% Of Global Supply

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is Bab el-Mandeb And Why Does It Matter? After Strait of Hormuz Blockade, Iran-Backed Houthis Threaten Another Oil Chokepoint Carrying 12% Of Global Supply
What Is Bab el-Mandeb And Why Does It Matter? After Strait of Hormuz Blockade, Iran-Backed Houthis Threaten Another Oil Chokepoint Carrying 12% Of Global Supply
What Is Bab el-Mandeb And Why Does It Matter? After Strait of Hormuz Blockade, Iran-Backed Houthis Threaten Another Oil Chokepoint Carrying 12% Of Global Supply
What Is Bab el-Mandeb And Why Does It Matter? After Strait of Hormuz Blockade, Iran-Backed Houthis Threaten Another Oil Chokepoint Carrying 12% Of Global Supply

QUICK LINKS