Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal
Home > World > What Is Brazilian Butt Lift? US Police Officer Wildelis Rosa Dies Days After Undergoing Popular Cosmetic Surgery

What Is Brazilian Butt Lift? US Police Officer Wildelis Rosa Dies Days After Undergoing Popular Cosmetic Surgery

A 26-year-old New Orleans police officer, Wildelis Rosa, died just days after undergoing a Brazilian butt lift (BBL) in Miami. Rosa, who had recently returned from deployment in Kuwait as a US Army Reservist, opted for the cosmetic surgery as a birthday gift to herself. Her sudden death has left her family seeking answers over the risks linked to the increasingly popular procedure.

26-year-old New Orleans cop Wildelis Rosa dies days after Brazilian butt lift surgery in Miami; family seeks answers.
26-year-old New Orleans cop Wildelis Rosa dies days after Brazilian butt lift surgery in Miami; family seeks answers. Photo/X

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 5, 2025 11:26:45 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

A 26-year-old police officer, Wildelis Rosa, from New Orleans died just days after undergoing a Brazilian butt lift (BBL) procedure in Miami.

Wildelis Rosa Went For BBL After Returning From Kuwait

Rosa, after recently returning from deployment in Kuwait as a US Army Reservist, wwent popular cosmetic surgery as a birthday treat. 

Rosa, who also worked as a police officer in New Orleans, told her family she was traveling to Miami for her birthday. She did not reveal her plans to have the procedure, her older sister Anamin Vazquez told WTVJ.

Rosa arrived in Florida on March18 and underwent pre-surgery blood work at Prestige Plastic Surgery Clinic. The following day, she paid $7,495 for the BBL. The procedure involved removing fat from various areas of the body and injecting it into the buttocks to enhance their shape.

Wildelis Rosa Complained of Severe Pain After BBM Procedure

According reports Rosa had fat removed from 12 spots around her body during the procedure. She was discharged from the clinic an hour after the surgery, the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office reported.

Reports say that Rosa was staying at a short-term rental in Miami with a friend for her recovery. Soon after the surgery, she began experiencing significant pain. During a follow-up appointment the next day, Rosa reported to doctors that she was in “extreme pain,” the medical examiner’s report said.

Her condition worsened as her blood pressure dropped, and according to reports quoting her friends, she appeared to struggle with breathing. Three days post-surgery, Rosa was pale, had dilated pupils, purple lips, and complained of being unable to feel her legs or feet.

What is BBL And The Risks Associated

Concerns have grow n over time regarding thr safety of the Brazilian butt lift, a procedure that has been associated with serious risks. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, approximately one in 3,000 patients dies after undergoing a BBL.

In 2023, reality TV star Jacky Oh died following a cosmetic surgery gone wrong in Miami. In the wake of her death, plastic surgery expert Dr. David Shafer issued a public warning emphasizing the importance of choosing a board-certified surgeon for any such procedures.

Also Read: Study Reveals How Brain Imaging Could Personalise Parkinson’s Treatment

Tags: BBLBrazilian butt liftWildelis Rosa
Advertisement

More News

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump’s Romance Gets Serious: Wedding On The Cards
India vs England 2nd Test: Will Rain At Birmingham Impact Day 4’s Play?
“Treated Like Cattle”: Palestinian Woman Exposes Brutal ICE Ordeal
Domestic Supply Chains Face Strain as Trump Prepares 12 New Tariff Order
Saturday Bank Holiday: All Banks Will Remain Closed Or Open On 5th July? Know Here
US President Donald Trump Hopes Gaza Ceasefire Likely Next Week
Muharram 2025: 10 Heartfelt Wishes You Can Share With Your Friends, Relatives
Raj Thackeray Thanks Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis For Thackeray Brothers Reunion
Mark My Words, PM Modi Will Meekly Bow To Trump Tariff Deadline: Rahul
Meghalaya Pressure Group Demands Amit Shah For ILP Extension

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?