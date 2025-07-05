What Is Brazilian Butt Lift? US Police Officer Wildelis Rosa Dies Days After Undergoing Popular Cosmetic Surgery

A 26-year-old police officer, Wildelis Rosa, from New Orleans died just days after undergoing a Brazilian butt lift (BBL) procedure in Miami.

Wildelis Rosa Went For BBL After Returning From Kuwait

Rosa, after recently returning from deployment in Kuwait as a US Army Reservist, wwent popular cosmetic surgery as a birthday treat.

Rosa, who also worked as a police officer in New Orleans, told her family she was traveling to Miami for her birthday. She did not reveal her plans to have the procedure, her older sister Anamin Vazquez told WTVJ.

Rosa arrived in Florida on March18 and underwent pre-surgery blood work at Prestige Plastic Surgery Clinic. The following day, she paid $7,495 for the BBL. The procedure involved removing fat from various areas of the body and injecting it into the buttocks to enhance their shape.

Wildelis Rosa Complained of Severe Pain After BBM Procedure

According reports Rosa had fat removed from 12 spots around her body during the procedure. She was discharged from the clinic an hour after the surgery, the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office reported.

Reports say that Rosa was staying at a short-term rental in Miami with a friend for her recovery. Soon after the surgery, she began experiencing significant pain. During a follow-up appointment the next day, Rosa reported to doctors that she was in “extreme pain,” the medical examiner’s report said.

Her condition worsened as her blood pressure dropped, and according to reports quoting her friends, she appeared to struggle with breathing. Three days post-surgery, Rosa was pale, had dilated pupils, purple lips, and complained of being unable to feel her legs or feet.

What is BBL And The Risks Associated

Concerns have grow n over time regarding thr safety of the Brazilian butt lift, a procedure that has been associated with serious risks. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, approximately one in 3,000 patients dies after undergoing a BBL.

In 2023, reality TV star Jacky Oh died following a cosmetic surgery gone wrong in Miami. In the wake of her death, plastic surgery expert Dr. David Shafer issued a public warning emphasizing the importance of choosing a board-certified surgeon for any such procedures.

Also Read: Study Reveals How Brain Imaging Could Personalise Parkinson’s Treatment