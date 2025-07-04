Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Live TV
TRENDING |
250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Home > World > What is Operation Salida, Launched To Curb Road Accidents in Spain? All You Need To Know

What is Operation Salida, Launched To Curb Road Accidents in Spain? All You Need To Know

Operation Salida, Spain's annual event has commenced on July 4 and will last till July 6. Similar operations will be launched in which the administration will manage the road safety and the traffic in Spain.

Operation Salida of Spain

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last Updated: July 4, 2025 21:28:37 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Spain’s Directorate-General for Traffic, the national authority responsible for managing traffic, road safety, and driver licensing, has launched Operation Salida, an initiative to handle traffic and curb road accidents. DGT has undertaken this operation due to the expectation of more vehicle movements compared to 2024 – an increase of 2.5 per cent in the Andalucía region. Out of this 2.5 per cent increase, forecast for 221,600 travels are only for Malaga province over this first weekend. This could be due to the immense popularity of the Malaga province because of its mesmerising beaches, historical sites and culture.

More about Operation Salida

Operation Salida is not an isolated event taking place in Spain this year. An annual event, this operation takes place during the starting of summer holidays in Spain. It is the first official weekend of the summer holidays in Spain and the citizens will flock to different destinations for their vacations. During this time, Spain’s highways, train stations, and bus terminals experience a massive rise in traffic and over 4.7 million trips are expected this summer. This operation commenced in 2018 in Spain on the weekend of 28th and 29th July. In the initial year of this operation, 1,500 patrol cars were deployed on the roads during the peak time. Roadside checks were also carried out in which the passengers were asked to present their papers, including car registration, driving licence and insurance documents.

Other operations apart from Operation Salida to keep roads safe in Spain

•    Operation Salida: July 4–6
•    Operation Santiago: July 24–27
•    Operation 1 August: August 1–3
•    Operation 15 August: August 14–17
•    Operation Retorno: August 29–31
During these operations, the administration will utilize resources on the busiest routes and times, and aim to keep roads safe during the outbound and return traffic.

Also read: Seville Summit Kicks Off as Global Leaders Convene in Spain to Tackle Poverty and Climate Crisis

Tags: Operation SalidaOperation Salida objectiveOperation Salida starting year
Advertisement

More News

Microsoft Closes Its Pakistan Office After Twenty-Five Years
French Air Traffic Strike Grounds Over 1,100 Flights, Disrupts Europe’s Holiday Rush
Who Is ‘Bihar Ki Beti’ Kamla Persad-Bissessar? From Net Worth To Ancestral Roots, Everything You Need to Know
D Gukesh Clinches Rapid Title At Grand Chess Tour 2025 In Zagreb
India Backs Inclusive Development And Governance Reforms At NDB
India Will Sign Trade Deals Only If National Interest Is Secured: Piyush Goyal
Why India Allowed Pakistan’s Team For The Asia Cup Amid Strained Ties After Operation Sindoor?
Who Gets To Be Called A Doctor? Vidit Gujrathi’s Doctors’ Day Post Sparks Heated Clash With Liver Doc On Who’s A ‘Real Doctor’
India vs England, 2nd Test: Harry Brook And Jamie Smith’s Historic Partnership Shatters Multiple Records At Edgbaston
Terrorists Acted on Their Dharma, Armed Forces Responded with Their Karma: Rajnath Singh

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?