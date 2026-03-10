LIVE TV
Home > World > What Is The BrahMos Missile And Why Does Indonesia Want It? Nation Moves Closer To Major Missile Deal Worth $450 Million With India

Indonesia is moving ahead with plans to purchase India’s BrahMos supersonic cruise missile as part of a major military modernisation drive focused on maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.

India's BrahMos missile system (IMAGE: X)
India's BrahMos missile system (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 10, 2026 16:16:04 IST

Indonesia is moving ahead with plans to buy India’s BrahMos supersonic missile, marking a big step in Jakarta’s push to modernise its military, especially as maritime security becomes a bigger concern in the Indo-Pacific.

Once the deal is done, Indonesia will become the second country after the Philippines to buy the BrahMos. The Philippines signed its own deal for the missile back in 2022.

Indonesia’s defence ministry spokesperson, Rico Ricardo Sirait, confirmed the agreement to Reuters. He said the missile purchase fits right into Indonesia’s wider plan to update its military gear, with a particular focus on boosting naval strength.

Officials haven’t said exactly how much the deal costs, but estimates put the price somewhere between $300 million and $450 million. Initial talks had the number a bit lower, around $200 million to $350 million, but the final agreement seems to include more systems and greater capability.

What is the BrahMos missile?

BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile developed together by India and Russia, through BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture between India’s DRDO and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyenia. The name itself combines the Brahmaputra River in India and the Moskva River in Russia, showing off the partnership.

In the world of cruise missiles, BrahMos stands out for its speed flying at Mach 2.8 to Mach 3, much faster than most naval cruise missiles in service anywhere. The original model could hit targets up to 290 kilometers away, but newer versions can reach more than 400 kilometers.

Another big advantage?

BrahMos is versatile. It can launch from mobile land platforms, ships, submarines, and even aircraft. In India, the missile is part of the army, navy, and air force arsenal.

The air-launched version fits on the Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet, which is a major strike weapon for the Indian Air Force.

Besides speed and flexibility, BrahMos flies low to the surface in its final attack phase, making it tough for radar to spot. This, plus its accuracy, makes it a serious threat to ships and land targets alike.

Why does Indonesia want BrahMos?

Indonesia’s move to deepen its ties with BrahMos is directly linked to growing security concerns in its surrounding waters, especially the North Natuna Sea.

Technically, Indonesia isn’t a direct player in the South China Sea disputes. But its Exclusive Economic Zone near the Natuna Islands crosses into the area claimed by China’s “Nine-Dash Line,” which Beijing uses to stake out its own territorial claims.

This overlap has led to repeated friction, especially when Chinese ships operate in waters Indonesia considers its own.

The main issue? Chinese coast guard and maritime militia ships often show up in these contested areas, putting pressure on Indonesia without sparking a direct military showdown. That’s why Jakarta wants to boost its defences, and BrahMos is now a key part of that plan.

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 4:16 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
brahmos missile indonesia

QUICK LINKS