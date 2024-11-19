Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

What PM Modi Said At G20: Top 5 Key Takeaways

PM Modi at G20 highlighted India’s success in lifting 250M out of poverty, promoting organic farming, backing Global South, and forming a coalition against hunger and poverty.

What PM Modi Said At G20: Top 5 Key Takeaways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the occasion of the G20 Leaders’ Summit, held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on the progress of India in battling hunger and poverty and in propelling inclusive development. Leaders who attended from each corner of the globe included British PM Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and US President Joe Biden at the two-day summit to be held at the Modern Art Museum.

Here Are The Top 5 Takeaways From What PM Modi Said:

1. India’s War Against Poverty and Hunger

“India has come out of the poverty trap with the rise of 250 million citizens from poverty. In his statement, PM Modi emphasized how this can happen with a blend of traditional and newer strategies. He talked about initiatives such as organic farming, climate-resilient crops, and free rations for 800 million people as major steps.

2. Focus On “Back to Basics” And “March to Future”

Modi reflected that the prime need is a fusion of traditional insight with forward-looking solutions. He emphasized millets (Shree Anna), organic farming, and resilient crop varieties as the fulcrums of India’s focus. He said, “These are essential solutions for food security to combat climate challenges.”

3. Solidarity With The Global South

PM Modi urged the G20 to focus on meeting the demands of the Global South, which is worst affected by the global conflicts and crises concerning food, fuel, and fertilizers. He repeated the theme of his presidency, “One Earth, One Family, One Future,” highlighting inclusive global discussion requirements.

4. Appreciation For The Leadership Of G20 By Brazil

Acknowledging Brazil’s presidency, Modi expressed appreciation for its efforts to advance people-centric decisions and build on the progress begun during India’s G20 leadership. The preservation of common global goals was again underlined, specifically in social inclusion and sustainable development.

5. Inauguration Of A Global Coalition On Hunger And Poverty

One of the summit’s significant outcomes was the creation of a global coalition to address poverty and hunger, supported by over 80 nations. Modi termed this initiative a commendable step toward improving the lives of disadvantaged communities worldwide. He pledged India’s full support to the endeavor, reaffirming its commitment to food security and inclusive growth.

Concluding his speech, PM Modi emphasized India’s priority for sustainable development goals, particularly focusing on women-led development and youth empowerment. Over 300 million women entrepreneurs of India have been connected to the banks, ensuring enhanced financial inclusion and access to credit.

MUST READ | Artificial Rain In Delhi? Minister Gopal Rai Urges PM Modi’s Intervention Amid Severe Pollution

Filed under

g20 leaders Latest world news Narendra Modi World news
Advertisement

Also Read

Maharashtra Set for a Smooth Electoral Process; Voting To Begin Across 288 Assembly Seats

Maharashtra Set for a Smooth Electoral Process; Voting To Begin Across 288 Assembly Seats

PM Modi Embarks on Historic Visit to Guyana, Strengthening Ties with CARICOM and Beyond

PM Modi Embarks on Historic Visit to Guyana, Strengthening Ties with CARICOM and Beyond

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Mock Polls Begin

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Mock Polls Begin

WHO Approves Second Mpox Vaccine For Emergency Use

WHO Approves Second Mpox Vaccine For Emergency Use

When Is Thanksgiving 2024 ? Traditions, History, Holidays And All You Need To Know

When Is Thanksgiving 2024 ? Traditions, History, Holidays And All You Need To Know

Entertainment

Prince Harry Gets Neck Tattoo From Jelly Roll: I Was Thinking My Lower Back Or My Ass

Prince Harry Gets Neck Tattoo From Jelly Roll: I Was Thinking My Lower Back Or

AR Rahman, Wife Saira Announce Separation After 29 Years Of Marriage

AR Rahman, Wife Saira Announce Separation After 29 Years Of Marriage

Diddy’s Dorm Inmates Eager To Get His Attention By Doing Small Favours Like Making Bed: Report

Diddy’s Dorm Inmates Eager To Get His Attention By Doing Small Favours Like Making Bed:

You Will Be SHOCKED To Know How Shah Rukh Khan Deals With Failures

You Will Be SHOCKED To Know How Shah Rukh Khan Deals With Failures

Supreme Court Grants Bail To Veteran Malayalam Actor Siddique

Supreme Court Grants Bail To Veteran Malayalam Actor Siddique

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To Street Foods

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful To Men?

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the Dark

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox