What PM Modi Said At G20: Top 5 Key Takeaways

PM Modi at G20 highlighted India’s success in lifting 250M out of poverty, promoting organic farming, backing Global South, and forming a coalition against hunger and poverty.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the occasion of the G20 Leaders’ Summit, held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on the progress of India in battling hunger and poverty and in propelling inclusive development. Leaders who attended from each corner of the globe included British PM Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and US President Joe Biden at the two-day summit to be held at the Modern Art Museum.

Here Are The Top 5 Takeaways From What PM Modi Said:

1. India’s War Against Poverty and Hunger

“India has come out of the poverty trap with the rise of 250 million citizens from poverty. In his statement, PM Modi emphasized how this can happen with a blend of traditional and newer strategies. He talked about initiatives such as organic farming, climate-resilient crops, and free rations for 800 million people as major steps.

Highlights from a productive first day at the Rio de Janeiro G20 Summit… pic.twitter.com/RqqAo94Rv8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2024

2. Focus On “Back to Basics” And “March to Future”

Modi reflected that the prime need is a fusion of traditional insight with forward-looking solutions. He emphasized millets (Shree Anna), organic farming, and resilient crop varieties as the fulcrums of India’s focus. He said, “These are essential solutions for food security to combat climate challenges.”

3. Solidarity With The Global South

PM Modi urged the G20 to focus on meeting the demands of the Global South, which is worst affected by the global conflicts and crises concerning food, fuel, and fertilizers. He repeated the theme of his presidency, “One Earth, One Family, One Future,” highlighting inclusive global discussion requirements.

4. Appreciation For The Leadership Of G20 By Brazil

Acknowledging Brazil’s presidency, Modi expressed appreciation for its efforts to advance people-centric decisions and build on the progress begun during India’s G20 leadership. The preservation of common global goals was again underlined, specifically in social inclusion and sustainable development.

5. Inauguration Of A Global Coalition On Hunger And Poverty

One of the summit’s significant outcomes was the creation of a global coalition to address poverty and hunger, supported by over 80 nations. Modi termed this initiative a commendable step toward improving the lives of disadvantaged communities worldwide. He pledged India’s full support to the endeavor, reaffirming its commitment to food security and inclusive growth.

Concluding his speech, PM Modi emphasized India’s priority for sustainable development goals, particularly focusing on women-led development and youth empowerment. Over 300 million women entrepreneurs of India have been connected to the banks, ensuring enhanced financial inclusion and access to credit.

MUST READ | Artificial Rain In Delhi? Minister Gopal Rai Urges PM Modi’s Intervention Amid Severe Pollution