Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, the 39th president known for his dedication to international peace efforts after leaving office, has passed away at the age of 100, as confirmed by his office on Sunday, December 29.

Carter had been under hospice care since February 2023 at his home in Plains, Georgia, where he resided with his wife of 77 years, Rosalynn Carter. Rosalynn, the former first lady, passed away on November 19, 2023, at the age of 96.

Carter, a Georgia native and Democrat, achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first U.S. president to reach 100 years of age. President Joe Biden marked this occasion in October 2024 with a heartfelt video message aired by CBS News. In his tribute, Biden praised Carter as a “moral force” for the nation and the world, describing him as a figure of courage, compassion, and conviction.

Elected president in 1976, Carter defeated Republican incumbent Gerald Ford in the aftermath of the Watergate scandal. During his single term, he faced significant challenges, including the Iran hostage crisis, which lasted 444 days and greatly impacted his re-election bid. In 1980, he lost to Ronald Reagan. Despite his struggles in office, Carter’s humanitarian work post-presidency earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

After the passing of George H.W. Bush in 2018, Carter became the oldest living former president. He was also the first U.S. president to be born in a hospital. At just 56 years old when he left the White House in January 1981, Carter spent the next four decades engaging in philanthropic and humanitarian efforts, earning widespread admiration and often being referred to as “America’s greatest ex-president.” This contrasted sharply with his relatively low approval ratings at the time he left office.

What Year Was Jimmy Carter US President?

Jimmy Carter served as the 39th President of the United States from January 20, 1977, to January 20, 1981. His presidency followed his victory in the 1976 election, where he defeated the incumbent Republican President Gerald Ford.

Carter’s election came in the wake of the Watergate scandal, which had significantly eroded public trust in government. Running as an outsider with a reputation for honesty and integrity, Carter appealed to voters seeking a fresh start. His campaign emphasized transparency and a promise to bring moral leadership back to the presidency.

During his term, Carter faced several domestic and international challenges. On the domestic front, his administration dealt with high inflation, an energy crisis, and unemployment, which strained the U.S. economy. Internationally, his presidency is remembered for the landmark Camp David Accords, a peace agreement brokered between Egypt and Israel, which earned Carter widespread praise. However, he also grappled with the Iran hostage crisis, a 444-day ordeal that dominated the final year of his presidency and significantly hurt his re-election chances.

In the 1980 election, Carter lost to Republican challenger Ronald Reagan in a landslide. While his single term as president was marked by difficulties, Carter’s post-presidential years saw him achieve global recognition for his humanitarian work, solidifying his legacy as a leader dedicated to peace and human rights.