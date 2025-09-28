"When peace is under threat from conflicts, UN remains gridlocked": Jaishankar

New York [US], September 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar noted that there are “two significant conflicts” underway – one in Ukraine and the other in the Middle East and questioned “how the UN has lived up to expectations” and, “As its ability to forge common ground diminishes, belief in multilateralism also recedes”

Addressing the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), “…we now see tariff volatility and uncertain market access. As a result, de-risking is a growing compulsion; whether from limited sources of supply or over-dependence on a particular market. Economic concerns have other dimensions as well. Heightened technology control is one. The grip on supply chains and critical minerals is another. The shaping of connectivity is no less sensitive. Protection of key sea lanes has become a challenge. Restricting the evolution of a global workplace is an issue. Each makes a compelling case for more international cooperation, not less. But are we really headed in that direction? And where has the UN actually made a difference?…”

Jaishankar called on world leaders to “hold firm” and “deepen friendships” in light of the “challenging times” facing the International community, stressing the need for International cooperation.

“These are certainly challenging times for the international community. Many of our assumptions and expectations no longer hold. In such circumstances, it is imperative to stay strong, to hold firm and to deepen friendships. International cooperation must prevail because islands of prosperity cannot flourish in an ocean of turbulence. A world order requires common purpose, as it does empathy for others. That is where we look to the United Nations. Every member who can make this world a better place must have the opportunity to do their utmost. And for that to happen, reformed multilateralism is the obvious way. The ninth decade of the UN must be one of leadership and hope.”

He also questioned the role of the UN in stopping the “two significant conflicts”- the Ukraine and the Middle East wars.

“We must ask ourselves today: how has the UN lived up to expectations? And just look at the state of the world. There are two significant conflicts underway – one in Ukraine and the other in the Middle East/West Asia. Innumerable other hotspots don’t even make the news.” “…When a ‘once in a century’ pandemic hits us, we saw open discrimination in access to vaccines and to travel…,” he noted.

He said that the UN remains “gridlocked” when peace is “under threat” from conflicts and when there is a violation of human rights by terrorism.

“An objective report card will show that the UN is in a state of crisis. When peace is under threat from conflicts, when development is derailed by lack of resources, when human rights are violated by terrorism, the UN remains gridlocked. As its ability to forge common ground diminishes, belief in multilateralism also recedes…” (ANI)

