Thursday, October 10, 2024
Where Is Hurricane Milton Headed? Tornado Warnings Issued As People Asked To Seek Shelter

Storm surge warnings have been issued for Florida’s west coast from Flamingo to Yankeetown, including Charlotte Harbor and Tampa Bay, while hurricane warnings cover areas from Bonita Beach to the Suwannee River and parts of the east coast from the St. Lucie-Martin County Line to Ponte Vedra Beach.

Residents of Florida are quickly running out of time to evacuate before Hurricane Milton strikes the state’s western coast, with landfall expected as soon as Wednesday night.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has issued a dire warning, stating, “Milton has the potential to be one of the most destructive hurricanes on record for west-central Florida.” Early Wednesday, heavy rain began hitting southwestern and west-central parts of the state, marking the storm’s first major impact on the U.S. As conditions worsen throughout the day, authorities are urging those in the storm’s path to complete their preparations and evacuate if instructed.

Evacuation efforts have caused a fuel shortage, with data showing over 23% of gas stations in the region running out of fuel by mid-morning, according to Patrick De Haan, the lead analyst for GasBuddy.

In southern Florida, tornado watches and warnings were issued Wednesday morning, and a tornado was reported near the Miccosukee Service Plaza along I-75 before it crossed the interstate, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

As of 11 a.m. ET, Hurricane Milton was classified as a Category 4 storm with sustained wind speeds of 145 mph, slightly down from its earlier 160 mph speed. The storm was located about 160 miles west-southwest of Fort Myers, moving at 17 mph. Evacuation orders and safety advisories are in place across western Florida, where the NHC predicts storm surges could reach up to 15 feet in some areas, and rainfall totals may approach 18 inches.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared states of emergency in 51 of the state’s 67 counties as the state braces for the hurricane’s impact.

