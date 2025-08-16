LIVE TV
Home > World > Which Car Did Putin Ride In Alaska? Russian Limo Or Trump's Armored 'Beast'

Which Car Did Putin Ride In Alaska? Russian Limo Or Trump’s Armored ‘Beast’

Russian President Vladimir Putin accepted a ride in U.S. President Donald Trump’s armored limousine, “The Beast,” during his Alaska visit. The gesture signals trust and personal rapport, contrasting years of tense U.S.-Russia relations. Experts see it as a symbolic start to the Trump-Putin talks.

Putin rides Trump's "The Beast" in Alaska, signaling trust and a symbolic start to U.S.-Russia talks. Photo/X.
Putin rides Trump’s “The Beast” in Alaska, signaling trust and a symbolic start to U.S.-Russia talks. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 16, 2025 02:01:28 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Alaska carried a subtle but symbolic message. While his Russian-made Aurus limousine awaited him on the tarmac at Elmendorf-Richardson Base, Putin opted to ride in U.S. President Donald Trump’s armored presidential vehicle, famously known as “The Beast.”

Putin Accepts Trump’s Beast Ride

Experts suggest the gesture reflects trust and a personal rapport between the two leaders. Putin’s choice, combined with his broad smiles, contrasted sharply with years of tense relations between the United States and Russia.

Also Read: Did Trump Really Land In Alaska Wearing Knee Pads Ahead Of Putin Meeting?

“Putin’s decision to enter The Beast indicates not only trust but also a willingness to engage on friendly terms,” Russian state media RIA Novosti noted.

Trump-Putin Meeting Starts With Good Note

The meeting began with a cordial handshake between Trump and Putin, followed by smiles for the cameras. According to RIA Novosti, Trump personally invited Putin to join him in the car, a gesture the Russian president accepted. The state media described the moment as the symbolic start of the talks.

Presidential Limo Rides Are Not Uncommon

Despite social media speculation, Putin is not the first world leader to ride in a US presidential limousine. The Associated Press reports that French President Emmanuel Macron, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev have all shared a ride in “The Beast.”

For instance, Trump rode with Macron to the presidential palace in Paris in 2017, while Abe joined Trump in the limo during a Florida resort visit. Former President Joe Biden has also shared the vehicle with other leaders; during a summit in Mexico, he rode in The Beast with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Also Read: Trump-Putin Alaska Summit Live Updates: Putin Meets Trump in Three-on-Three Talks with Top Russian Diplomats

Tags: donald trump, putin, Trump Putin Alaska meeting, us news

Which Car Did Putin Ride In Alaska? Russian Limo Or Trump’s Armored ‘Beast’

Which Car Did Putin Ride In Alaska? Russian Limo Or Trump’s Armored ‘Beast’

Which Car Did Putin Ride In Alaska? Russian Limo Or Trump’s Armored ‘Beast’
Which Car Did Putin Ride In Alaska? Russian Limo Or Trump’s Armored ‘Beast’
Which Car Did Putin Ride In Alaska? Russian Limo Or Trump’s Armored ‘Beast’
Which Car Did Putin Ride In Alaska? Russian Limo Or Trump’s Armored ‘Beast’

