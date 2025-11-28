LIVE TV
Which Countries Are Called Third World In 2025 – Does India Fall On The List? Full List Of Nations Affected By Donald Trump's New Migration Freeze

Trump's Third World Countries List: Donald Trump’s new immigration order has reignited debate over which nations qualify as “Third World Countries,” a term he used to justify a permanent migration freeze. His announcement has pushed attention toward the UN’s Least Developed Countries list and nations historically labeled under the outdated “Third World” category. Amid this, questions have emerged over whether India, a developing but not LDC country, falls under Trump’s proposed restrictions.

Trump's migration freeze sparks debate on Third World countries list, UN LDC classification, and whether India falls under his proposal. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: November 28, 2025 12:58:49 IST

Which Countries Are Called Third World In 2025 – Does India Fall On The List? Full List Of Nations Affected By Donald Trump’s New Migration Freeze

Trump’s Third World Countries: US President Donald Trump on Thursday, November 28 (IST) unveiled one of his most far-reaching immigration proposals yet, declaring that his administration would “permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries” and initiate what he called “reverse migration” to restore order in the United States.

In a sharply worded Truth Social post, Trump claimed that decades of immigration policies had weakened the country despite technological advancements. He vowed to terminate “millions of Biden illegal admissions,” including those he alleged were approved under President Joe Biden’s “Autopen,” and pledged to remove anyone he deemed “not a net asset to the United States” or “incapable of loving our Country.”

What Donald Trump Said About Migration From Third-World Countries

He further stated that all federal benefits for non-citizens would end under his plan, and that migrants who “undermine domestic tranquility” would be denaturalized. Anyone considered a public charge, a security threat, or “non-compatible with Western Civilization” would face deportation.

Concluding his statement, Trump wrote, “HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL, except those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for. You won’t be here for long!”

Timing of Third-World Countries Migration Order – The White House Shooting

The announcement followed a violent shooting in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, where two West Virginia National Guard members were targeted in a daylight attack.

The victims were identified as 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom and 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe. Beckstrom later succumbed to her injuries, Trump confirmed on Thursday evening. Wolfe “is fighting for his life,” he added.

Authorities identified the 29-year-old suspect as an Afghan national who had previously worked with the CIA and other US agencies. He remains hospitalized under heavy security.

In response, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Joseph Edlow said that Trump had ordered “a full scale, rigorous reexamination of every Green Card” holder from “every country of concern.”

Which Countries Are Under Review?

In June, USCIS pointed to the 19 states as “countries of concern.” The entry of foreign nationals from these countries was restricted ‘to protect the United States from foreign terrorists and other national security and public security threats.’

These countries include:

Afghanistan

Burma

Chad

Republic of the Congo

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Haiti

Iran

Libya

Somalia

Sudan

Yemen

Partial Restrictions

Burundi

Cuba

Laos

Sierra Leone

Togo

Turkmenistan

Venezuela

The administration also suspended all immigration applications from Afghan nationals with immediate effect on November 27, following the shooting.

What Are The ‘Third World Countries’?

The term “Third World” was coined in 1952 by French demographer Alfred Sauvy, who originally framed it within Cold War geopolitics. It referred to states that aligned with neither NATO (First World) nor the Soviet Bloc (Second World).

Under this definition, countries like Switzerland, Austria, Finland, and Ireland technically fell into the “Third World,” despite their prosperity.

After the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, the term lost its political meaning. In modern contexts, “Third World” is typically used, often incorrectly, to describe countries with:

High poverty levels

Economic or political instability

High mortality rates

Low levels of industrialization

Even though the Cold War definition included wealthy neutral states, the modern usage implies inferiority, making it misleading and sometimes derogatory. However, several preferred alternatives are used by international organizations, including the UN and World Bank, which include:

“Developing countries”

“Least developed countries (LDCs)”

“Low-income countries”

Which Nations Are Classified as LDCs (Third World Countries)?

As of December 2024, 44 countries are designated by the UN as Least Developed Countries, including:

32 in Africa: Ethiopia, Malawi, Uganda, Zambia, Angola, Rwanda, and others

8 in Asia: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Yemen, etc.

1 in the Caribbean: Haiti

3 in the Pacific: Kiribati, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu

The UN notes that several boundaries remain disputed, including those involving Sudan–South Sudan.

Is India a ‘Third World Country’ Under Donald Trump’s Proposal?

Whether India is included in Trump’s proposed migration freeze depends entirely on his own definition, which he has not provided.

India was a non-aligned nation, so it would technically fall into the “Third World” under Sauvy’s original political meaning.

Under the modern definition, India is classified as a developing country, not an LDC. It does not appear on the UN list of 44 least developed countries.

However, World Population Review lists India among “Third World countries” in its 2025 HDI-based grouping, with an HDI score of 0.685.

Also Read: ‘Third World Migration Will STOP Permanently’: Donald Trump’s Explosive Order After National Guard Soldier Killed Near White House

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 12:28 PM IST
Which Countries Are Called Third World In 2025 – Does India Fall On The List? Full List Of Nations Affected By Donald Trump's New Migration Freeze

Which Countries Are Called Third World In 2025 – Does India Fall On The List? Full List Of Nations Affected By Donald Trump’s New Migration Freeze

