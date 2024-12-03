President Joe Biden granted an unconditional pardon to his son, Hunter Biden, citing concerns that political adversaries would persist in targeting him

In a surprise announcement on Sunday, President Joe Biden granted an unconditional pardon to his son, Hunter Biden, citing concerns that political adversaries would persist in targeting him even after Biden’s term ends on January 20. The decision comes as Republicans prepare to take control of the White House and both branches of Congress under President-elect Donald Trump.

The White House defended the move, claiming Hunter had faced selective prosecution and undue scrutiny. Despite this defense, Biden’s action has drawn sharp criticism from Republicans and even members of his own Democratic Party, with many questioning its implications for the rule of law.

Biden’s Justification

President Biden’s pardon marks a significant reversal from his earlier stance. In June, during an interview with ABC News, he unequivocally stated he would not pardon his son. On Sunday, however, he justified his decision, stating:

“No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son – and that is wrong.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre elaborated on the president’s reasoning during a press briefing aboard Air Force One:

“One of the reasons the president did the pardon is because they didn’t seem like his political opponents would let go of it. It didn’t seem like they would move on. They would continue to go after his son. That’s what he believed.”

Jean-Pierre emphasized that Hunter Biden’s legal troubles had become entangled in political agendas, a point that influenced the president’s decision.

Historical Precedents and the Justice System

Jean-Pierre also pointed out that Biden’s pardon is not without precedent. She referenced instances where other presidents pardoned family members:

Bill Clinton pardoned his half-brother, Roger Clinton, before leaving office.

pardoned his half-brother, Roger Clinton, before leaving office. Donald Trump granted clemency to Charles Kushner, the father-in-law of his daughter Ivanka Trump.

Despite defending the decision, Jean-Pierre acknowledged the complexities of Biden’s stance on the justice system:

“Two things could be true: the president does believe in the justice … system and … Department of Justice, and he also believes that his son was singled out politically,” she said.

However, Jean-Pierre refrained from offering details about Biden’s change of heart or whether the midterm elections played a role in the decision.

Hunter Biden’s Legal Troubles

Hunter Biden has been embroiled in legal battles for years. In September, he pleaded guilty to federal tax charges in a Los Angeles court and was awaiting sentencing under Judge Mark C. Scarsi, a Trump appointee.

In June, a jury convicted Hunter of making false statements on a gun background check. His sentencing for these charges was also scheduled for December. Republican lawmakers have long alleged that Hunter leveraged his father’s political influence in his business dealings, though clear evidence of wrongdoing has not been established.

President Biden argued that these charges were pursued out of political motivation, rather than genuine legal concerns.

Divided Reactions To Biden’s Pardon Across Party Lines

The pardon has divided Democrats and further fueled Republican accusations of corruption. Some Democratic lawmakers expressed concern that Biden prioritized family loyalty over public trust in the justice system. Others, however, pointed to similar actions by Trump as justification for Biden’s decision.

For Republicans, the move serves as fodder for allegations of nepotism and abuse of power. Several prominent figures criticized the pardon as undermining the principles of accountability and impartiality in law enforcement.

Late Sunday, Hunter Biden’s legal team filed to dismiss the charges against him, citing the pardon as grounds for termination of the indictments. While this may resolve Hunter’s immediate legal battles, it raises broader questions about the intersection of justice, politics, and presidential powers.