Home > World > White House Shooting: Who Is Rahmanullah Lakanwal, Afghan National Named Accused In National Guard Attack Near DC?

White House Shooting: Who Is Rahmanullah Lakanwal, Afghan National Named Accused In National Guard Attack Near DC?

White House Shooting: Two West Virginia National Guard members were critically wounded in a targeted shooting just blocks from the White House. Authorities have identified the suspected gunman as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal. Federal agencies are now investigating possible terrorism links and his immigration background.

Who is Rahmanullah Lakanwal? Suspect in White House shooting identified as Afghan immigrant, probe underway into motive and background. Photo: X.
Who is Rahmanullah Lakanwal? Suspect in White House shooting identified as Afghan immigrant, probe underway into motive and background. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 27, 2025 08:37:15 IST

White House Shooting: Who Is Rahmanullah Lakanwal, Afghan National Named Accused In National Guard Attack Near DC?

White House Shooting: Two West Virginia National Guard members were shot just blocks from the White House on Wednesday and remain hospitalized in critical condition, according to FBI Director Kash Patel and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser. Bowser described the incident as a “targeted” shooting.

The attack occurred near a metro station two blocks northwest of the White House, The Associated Press reported. Other troops in the area rushed toward the sound of gunfire, subdued the suspect after he was shot, and held him down until authorities arrived.

Who is Rahmanullah Lakanwal, The White House Shooting Suspect?

Law enforcement officials said they have identified the suspected gunman as Rahmanullah Lakanwal.  The Associated Press reported that authorities are still working to fully confirm his background. A report quoting federal sources said the alleged shooter had a connection to Bellingham, Washington.

CBS News reported that the 29-year-old suspect allegedly used a handgun in the attack.

Also Read: Hong Kong Fire Horror: 44 Dead, Nearly 300 Missing As Tai Po Towers Burn, Bamboo Scaffolding, Foam Seals Blamed, 3 Arrested For Manslaughter

Reports quoting officials said Lakanwal is originally from Afghanistan and arrived in the United States in September 2021 under Operation Allies Welcom, an initiative coordinated by the Department of Homeland Security to support vulnerable Afghans, including those who assisted U.S. military operations.

Some reports also stated he immigrated from Afghanistan in August 2021 during the Biden administration’s chaotic withdrawal and Operation Allies Welcome. Fox News claimed he overstayed his visa and is currently in the country illegally.

Images shared on social media appeared to show the suspect in handcuffs, placed on a stretcher after being shot by responding personnel.

500 National Guard Members Deployed

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that the Donald Trump-led administration has deployed an additional 500 National Guard members to Washington following the shooting. Officials say this marks the most serious violence against National Guard personnel since Trump began deploying troops to several Democratic-run cities.

NBC News reported that investigators are examining whether the shooting may constitute an act of terrorism. FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that the bureau is assessing whether the attack amounted to terrorism in addition to an assault on federal officers.

“FBI is engaged and assisting with the investigation in Washington, D.C. after National Guard members were shot this afternoon. Please pray for them and we will update with more information as we are able,” Patel said, calling the incident a grave attack on security forces in the nation’s capital.

Donald Trump Responds, Calls Attack an ‘Act of Terror’

US President Donald Trump condemned the shooting, calling it an “act of terror.”

“This heinous assault was an act of evil, an act of hatred and an act of terror,” Trump said. He added that his administration would “reexamine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan.”

The FBI, Metropolitan Police Department, U.S. Secret Service and several federal agencies are jointly investigating the shooting, with updates expected as the inquiry continues.

Also Read: Shooting Near White House in Washington DC: Multiple Injured, Including 2 National Guard Soldiers, Trump Away From Danger

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 8:37 AM IST
White House Shooting: Who Is Rahmanullah Lakanwal, Afghan National Named Accused In National Guard Attack Near DC?

QUICK LINKS