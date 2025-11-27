White House Shooting: Who Is Rahmanullah Lakanwal, Afghan National Named Accused In National Guard Attack Near DC?

White House Shooting: Two West Virginia National Guard members were shot just blocks from the White House on Wednesday and remain hospitalized in critical condition, according to FBI Director Kash Patel and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser. Bowser described the incident as a “targeted” shooting.

The attack occurred near a metro station two blocks northwest of the White House, The Associated Press reported. Other troops in the area rushed toward the sound of gunfire, subdued the suspect after he was shot, and held him down until authorities arrived.

Who is Rahmanullah Lakanwal, The White House Shooting Suspect?

Law enforcement officials said they have identified the suspected gunman as Rahmanullah Lakanwal. The Associated Press reported that authorities are still working to fully confirm his background. A report quoting federal sources said the alleged shooter had a connection to Bellingham, Washington.

CBS News reported that the 29-year-old suspect allegedly used a handgun in the attack.

Reports quoting officials said Lakanwal is originally from Afghanistan and arrived in the United States in September 2021 under Operation Allies Welcom, an initiative coordinated by the Department of Homeland Security to support vulnerable Afghans, including those who assisted U.S. military operations.

🚨🇺🇸 SUSPECT IN DC NATIONAL GUARD SHOOTING IDENTIFIED: RAHMANULLAH LAKANWAL, AFGHAN IMMIGRANT WHO ARRIVED AUGUST 2021 The 29-year-old suspect in today’s targeted attack on two National Guardsmen has been identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, four senior law enforcement sources… https://t.co/Ae7otypRms pic.twitter.com/cs7Qg7AZDE — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 27, 2025

Some reports also stated he immigrated from Afghanistan in August 2021 during the Biden administration’s chaotic withdrawal and Operation Allies Welcome. Fox News claimed he overstayed his visa and is currently in the country illegally.

Images shared on social media appeared to show the suspect in handcuffs, placed on a stretcher after being shot by responding personnel.

500 National Guard Members Deployed

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that the Donald Trump-led administration has deployed an additional 500 National Guard members to Washington following the shooting. Officials say this marks the most serious violence against National Guard personnel since Trump began deploying troops to several Democratic-run cities.

NBC News reported that investigators are examining whether the shooting may constitute an act of terrorism. FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that the bureau is assessing whether the attack amounted to terrorism in addition to an assault on federal officers.

“FBI is engaged and assisting with the investigation in Washington, D.C. after National Guard members were shot this afternoon. Please pray for them and we will update with more information as we are able,” Patel said, calling the incident a grave attack on security forces in the nation’s capital.

FBI is engaged and assisting with the investigation in Washington, D.C. after National Guard members were shot this afternoon. Please pray for them and we will update with more information as we are able. — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) November 26, 2025

Donald Trump Responds, Calls Attack an ‘Act of Terror’

US President Donald Trump condemned the shooting, calling it an “act of terror.”

“This heinous assault was an act of evil, an act of hatred and an act of terror,” Trump said. He added that his administration would “reexamine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan.”

The FBI, Metropolitan Police Department, U.S. Secret Service and several federal agencies are jointly investigating the shooting, with updates expected as the inquiry continues.

