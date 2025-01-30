Home
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Who Are Evgenia Shishkova And Vadim Naumov? What Happened To The Famous Skaters In The Washington Plane Crash?

Russian skating champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were among the victims of a tragic mid-air collision between a plane and military helicopter in D.C.

Who Are Evgenia Shishkova And Vadim Naumov? What Happened To The Famous Skaters In The Washington Plane Crash?


The figure skating world has been left in shock after a tragic plane crash near Washington, D.C. on January 29, 2025, which claimed the lives of world-renowned Russian skating duo Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov. The couple, who were champions in the 1994 World Figure Skating Championships, were aboard an American Airlines regional flight (Flight 5342) when it collided mid-air with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter.

The flight, carrying 60 passengers, was approaching Ronald Reagan National Airport when it crashed into the frigid Potomac River. The collision occurred in clear weather conditions, leaving rescue teams with no survivors to report after extensive search and rescue operations through the night. The crash also killed the helicopter’s three military crew members.

Skating Community Mourns the Loss

The loss of Shishkova, 52, and Naumov, 55, has left a gaping hole in the hearts of the skating community. Juliette Zielinski, director of Learn to Skate and private coach at the International Skating Center of Connecticut, expressed her grief in a statement on behalf of the organization. She shared how the tragic event had deeply impacted those close to the skating community, many of whom had been training partners, colleagues, and close friends of the victims. Zielinski said, “We are heartbroken by the tragedy that has impacted our skating community. The skating community is small yet incredibly strong. Our hearts are broken as we process the devastating loss and uncertainty surrounding those involved in this tragedy. Many of those aboard were not only training partners, fellow coaches, and colleagues but also dear friends and members of our extended skating family. During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones.”

The crash took place while Naumov and Shishkova, along with other prominent skaters, were returning from the U.S. Figure Skating Championship and National Development Camp in Wichita, Kansas.

Image

Maxim Naumov: A Promising Young Skater

Among the victims was Maxim Naumov, the couple’s son, who was born in Hartford in 2001. Maxim, who skated for the U.S. national team, was recently named the second alternate for the 2025 U.S. World Championships following the U.S. Championships held in Kansas. The 23-year-old graduated from Simsbury High School in 2019 and is currently a member of the Boston Skating Club, where his parents had coached. Maxim had previously won the U.S. junior national figure skating championship in 2020, continuing his family’s legacy in the sport.

A Legendary Skating Partnership

Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova’s partnership began in 1985 when Naumov’s original partner fell ill. Shishkova and Naumov soon became one of the most successful pairs in figure skating history, earning numerous accolades, including a bronze medal at the European Championships in 1991. They also finished fifth at the World Championships in 1991 and placed fifth at the 1992 Winter Olympics in France. Their skating career reached its peak in 1994 when they won a bronze medal at the World Championships in Prague and finished fourth at the Winter Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway.

Despite missing out on a place in the 1998 Winter Olympics, the couple retired from competitive skating and moved to the U.S. to coach young skaters. They settled in Simsbury, Connecticut, where they became beloved figures in the figure skating community, coaching aspiring skaters at the International Skating Center.

A Devastating Loss to the Skating World

This heart-wrenching incident has not only taken away two legendary skaters but also many of their colleagues, friends, and students. The U.S. Figure Skating community has expressed its deepest condolences, offering their support to the grieving families. “We are and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts,” U.S. Figure Skating said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor the situation and will release more information as it becomes available.”

As the investigation continues and the bodies are recovered, the skating world remembers the immense contributions of Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, whose legacy will forever remain in the hearts of their students, fans, and fellow skaters.

ALSO READ: No Surivors In Washington DC Plane Crash; 28 Bodies Recovered From Potomac River

Filed under

Evgenia Shishkova Russian skaters Vadim Naumov Washington D.C. plane crash

