Who Is Ex-ISI Chief Faiz Hameed? Know Why Pakistan Sentenced Him To 14 Years In Jail

Pakistan’s former intelligence chief, Lieutenant General (Retired) Faiz Hameed, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison by a Pakistan military court, the Associated Press reported on Thursday. The Field General Court Martial (FGCM) found Hameed guilty on multiple charges, including engaging in political activities, violating the Official Secrets Act, misusing authority, and causing losses to individuals.

According to a statement from the Pakistan military court, Hameed was tried on four charges. These included involvement in political matters, actions that violated the Official Secrets Act and harmed the state’s security interests, misuse of official powers and government resources, and causing wrongful loss to private individuals. The court said that after “lengthy and laborious” legal proceedings, Hameed was convicted on all counts.

The military did not release further details about the case. However, Hameed has long been seen as a powerful figure within Pakistan’s security establishment. He served as the Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) from 2019 to 2021 and was known for his influence during his tenure. He was considered close to former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been in jail since 2023 on several charges.

Hameed was arrested last year following an internal investigation ordered by Pakistan’s Supreme Court. The inquiry was linked to allegations involving the Top City housing project, a private development near Islamabad. The case examined possible irregularities and the misuse of authority in relation to the project.

Hameed rose quickly through the ranks and was appointed ISI chief in 2019. His appointment came after the removal of then ISI head and current Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. At the time, his elevation was seen as a significant shift in the military’s internal power dynamics.