LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Ex-ISI Chief Faiz Hameed? Know Why Pakistan Sentenced Him To 14 Years In Jail

Who Is Ex-ISI Chief Faiz Hameed? Know Why Pakistan Sentenced Him To 14 Years In Jail

The Field General Court Martial (FGCM) found Hameed guilty on multiple charges, including engaging in political activities, violating the Official Secrets Act, misusing authority, and causing losses to individuals.

Faiz Hameed. (ANI/Reuters)
Faiz Hameed. (ANI/Reuters)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 11, 2025 15:56:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Ex-ISI Chief Faiz Hameed? Know Why Pakistan Sentenced Him To 14 Years In Jail

Pakistan’s former intelligence chief, Lieutenant General (Retired) Faiz Hameed, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison by a Pakistan military court, the Associated Press reported on Thursday. The Field General Court Martial (FGCM) found Hameed guilty on multiple charges, including engaging in political activities, violating the Official Secrets Act, misusing authority, and causing losses to individuals.

According to a statement from the Pakistan military court, Hameed was tried on four charges. These included involvement in political matters, actions that violated the Official Secrets Act and harmed the state’s security interests, misuse of official powers and government resources, and causing wrongful loss to private individuals. The court said that after “lengthy and laborious” legal proceedings, Hameed was convicted on all counts.

The military did not release further details about the case. However, Hameed has long been seen as a powerful figure within Pakistan’s security establishment. He served as the Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) from 2019 to 2021 and was known for his influence during his tenure. He was considered close to former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been in jail since 2023 on several charges.

Hameed was arrested last year following an internal investigation ordered by Pakistan’s Supreme Court. The inquiry was linked to allegations involving the Top City housing project, a private development near Islamabad. The case examined possible irregularities and the misuse of authority in relation to the project.

Hameed rose quickly through the ranks and was appointed ISI chief in 2019. His appointment came after the removal of then ISI head and current Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. At the time, his elevation was seen as a significant shift in the military’s internal power dynamics.

First published on: Dec 11, 2025 3:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Faiz Hameedhome-hero-pos-8ISIpakistan

RELATED News

Donald Trump Rewards Pakistan For Relentless Appeasement, US Approves $686 Million F-16 Upgrade Deal To Islamabad

Will Pakistan Government Shift Imran Khan From Adiala Jail Amid Fresh Protests From His Supporters? Here’s What We Know

Russia to Launch Three Iranian Satellites Amid Western Fears of Tech Misuse, Here’s What You Need To Know

How Mexico’s 50% Tariffs Will Likely Hit India’s $1 Billion Car Export Market – Explained

‘Largest Ever’: Trump Says US Has Seized Major Oil Tanker Off Venezuela-Watch Video

LATEST NEWS

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Fed Rate Cut Sparks Sensex–Nifty Comeback, Investors Pocket A Massive ₹2.6 Lakh Crore In Just One Session

What Are E-Cigarettes? A Look At Why They Are Banned in India As Anurag Thakur Accuses TMC MPs Of Smoking Them Inside Parliament

Who Is Ex-ISI Chief Faiz Hameed? Know Why Pakistan Sentenced Him To 14 Years In Jail

Top Three IPL Teams Likely to Pick Jacob Duffy in 2026 Mini-Auction, THIS Team With Maximum Remaining Purse Is Top Contender

Beware Of This ChatGPT And Grok Fraud: Hackers Using A New Way To Scam Using AI Tools

How Vijay Shekhar Sharma Went from Auto Driver’s Son to Corporate Giant – Net Worth & Business Growth

IPL 2026 Auction Preview: Check Potential Big Picks for the Orange Army

US Fed Delivers Third Rate Cut of 2025: What It Means for India’s Rates, Rupee, and FPI Flows

What Happens To Your PPF Interest After 15 Years If You Stop Deposits? Rules, Interest, And Extensions Without New Deposits

The Art Of Going Instagram Official: From Katy Perry-Justin Trudeau To Dua Lipa-Callum Turner, What Drives Celebrity Couples To Announce Their Love Online

Who Is Ex-ISI Chief Faiz Hameed? Know Why Pakistan Sentenced Him To 14 Years In Jail

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Ex-ISI Chief Faiz Hameed? Know Why Pakistan Sentenced Him To 14 Years In Jail

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Ex-ISI Chief Faiz Hameed? Know Why Pakistan Sentenced Him To 14 Years In Jail
Who Is Ex-ISI Chief Faiz Hameed? Know Why Pakistan Sentenced Him To 14 Years In Jail
Who Is Ex-ISI Chief Faiz Hameed? Know Why Pakistan Sentenced Him To 14 Years In Jail
Who Is Ex-ISI Chief Faiz Hameed? Know Why Pakistan Sentenced Him To 14 Years In Jail

QUICK LINKS