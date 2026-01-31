Who Is Hasan Piker? American YouTuber And Political Commentator Faces Seventh Twitch Ban Following THIS Reason; Here’s What We Know

HasanAbi: Political commentator and popular Twitch streamer Hasan Piker, has been banned from the platform once again, marking his first suspension of 2026 and adding to a series of past enforcement actions, according to a report.

Hasan’s Twitch channel went offline around 7 pm PT on January 29, 2026, while he was live on air. At the time, he was discussing a recent murder case in the United States. Twitch has not released an official statement clarifying the length or exact grounds of the suspension.

What Led To HasanAbi’s Latest Ban

Soon after the ban, Hasan reacted on the social media platform X, indicating that his commentary during the stream may have triggered the action. While Twitch has not publicly confirmed the reason, Dexerto reported that his remarks appear to fall under examples of prohibited “hateful” language outlined in Twitch’s Community Guidelines.

israel’s censorship regime! DHS has lists of american “domestic terrorists” that they surveil on the basis of their anti israel & anti ice activism. if you cover it, you’ll get banned over frivolous rules that ADL will establish ahead of time. surely this’ll make ppl love israel! https://t.co/gW9l7TotTx — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) January 30, 2026

The platform’s rules flag certain uses of the term “zionist” as violations, and Hasan’s comments during the broadcast reportedly included the term. As of now, the duration of the ban remains unclear.

HasanAbi Pattern Of Past Suspensions

This is Hasan Piker’s seventh ban on Twitch. Most of his earlier suspensions were short-lived, typically lasting a day, though two previous bans extended for a week, according to ban-tracking data cited by Dexerto.

Previously, in March 2025, Hasan received a 24-hour suspension after making remarks he later described as overly hyperbolic. Addressing the issue at the time, he admitted that he should not have used such language and accepted responsibility for his comments.

Despite repeated bans, Hasan has consistently returned to streaming, often drawing tens of thousands of viewers shortly after restrictions are lifted. Twitch has yet to issue any public comment on the latest enforcement action.

ALSO READ: Did Former Prince Andrew Really Invite Jeffrey Epstein To Buckingham Palace? Here’s What Newly Released Files Reveal