Home > World > Did Former Prince Andrew Really Invite Jeffrey Epstein To Buckingham Palace? Here’s What Newly Released Files Reveal

Did Former Prince Andrew Really Invite Jeffrey Epstein To Buckingham Palace? Here’s What Newly Released Files Reveal

The new Justice Department documents put a new spin on the scope of Andrew’s relations with Epstein, including the controversial invitation to the Buckingham Palace.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 31, 2026 09:22:08 IST

According to newly disclosed documents of the US Justice Department, it emerged that the brother of King Charles V, Prince Andrew (also called Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor) invited Jeffrey Epstein to Buckingham Palace sometime after the latter had left house arrest in 2010. The invitation is published in one of the millions of pages that were published on Friday. 

The documents indicate that Epstein called Andrew on September 27, 2010, when he was in London and inquired about the preparations and said that he needed to spend some time with him. Andrew responded that he was leaving Scotland but indicated, ‘We can have dinner at Buckingham Palace and plenty of privacy’. Andrew sent another email two days later and wrote, ‘I am happy to see you coming here to BP. Go with anyone and I will be available without charge between 1600-2000’. What is not clear is whether the dinner or any kind of a meeting at the palace which at that time was the official residence of the late Queen Elizabeth II actually occurred.

The scandals have rekindled questions about the relationship of Prince Andrew to Epstein, the deceased convicted sex offender, who served his probation under house arrest in August 2010 after being convicted of procuring a minor to have prostitution. Andrew has always refused to admit to anything involving Epstein. His connection with Epstein caused King Charles III to deprive his subject of all titles and honours of royalty, last year, and declare his intention of evicting him to his 30 room mansion on the royal estate at Windsor. The posthumous memoir by Epstein and previous records, as well as other statements by Epstein mistress Virginia Giuffre, who claimed that Andrew sexually abused her, rekindled anger in the UK over relations between Epstein and the tainted financier.

Giuffre, who alleged that she was trafficked to have sex with Andrew on several occasions (twice when she was only 17 years old), had filed a lawsuit against him, which was settled in 2022, costing Andrew a multi million pound without any statement of guilt. She also committed suicide in Australia in April, and Epstein also committed suicide in one of the US jails in 2019. The new Justice Department documents put a new spin on the scope of Andrew’s relations with Epstein, including the controversial invitation to the Buckingham Palace, as well as have heightened the criticism of the actions of the former prince, not to mention his relationship with the deceased financier.

Also Read: ‘Is There A Good Time To Visit?’: Elon Musk’s Name Surfaces In Emails With Jeffrey Epstein About The ‘Wildest Party’ In The Caribbean — What To Know

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 9:22 AM IST
Tags: Buckingham Palace And Epstein FilesEpstein Buckingham PalaceEpstein Buckingham Palace newshome-hero-pos-13Prince AndrewPrince Andrew And EpsteinPrince Andrew epstein filesPrince Andrew Epstein invitationUK royal family controversy

QUICK LINKS