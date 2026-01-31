‘Is There A Good Time To Visit?’: Elon Musk’s Name Surfaces In Emails With Jeffrey Epstein About The ‘Wildest Party’ In The Caribbean — What To Know

Recently released documents by the US Justice Department show that Tesla CEO Elon Musk had more extensive and frequent emails with Jeffrey Epstein than previously disclosed, including emails about his potential visit to Epstein in the US Virgin Islands on his personal island.

Emails Between Jeffrey Epstein And Elon Musk

The emails were sent in 2012-2013 when Epstein kept Musk inviting him to the island and organizing the possible travel dates, logistics, and social events. Though the letters indicate that Musk had planned to pay his visit several times, the documents do not indicate that he did travel to the island. A conversation on Christmas Day 2012 has Epstein inviting Musk to visit, and he responded that he was not interested in a relaxed time in the islands at that time, that he was working to the verge of insanity. Musk then inquired of Epstein whether he had any parties to go. Epstein replied in an oblique manner, that the ratio on my island perhaps might not sit well with the female companion of (Musk) that there is no further clarification. In a subsequent email of November 24, 2012, Epstein requested of Musk that he tell him the plans regarding helicopter travel, saying, How many people will you be to the heli to island? The following day Musk replied: ‘Talulah and me, probably. Which will be the most wild party on your island, day/night?’

Epstein Assured Elon Musk That There Was Always Room

The files also contain a 2013 email exchange where it seems that Musk raised the idea of visiting again when he would be traveling through the Caribbean. In a December 13, 2013 post, Musk said, ‘Will be in the BVI/St Bart area around the holidays. Is there a good time to visit?’ Epstein responded that any day January 1-8 would be fine and assured Musk that there was always room. Upon further discussion of dates, Musk proposed that they fly back early and how they should fly to Epstein island. But the books do not express that the journey was made. Musk has already refuted going to Epstein island in an X episode last year where he said, ‘Epstein had attempted to have me visit his island and I said no’. The Justice Department made more than three million pages of the material public under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, warning that the presence of names in the materials does not mean that someone has committed or known anything about the crimes carried out by Epstein.

