Epstein Files Reveal Zohran Mamdani's Mother Mira Nair Was Named In A 2009 Afterparty Email With High-Profile Guests, Newly Released DOJ Documents Show

Epstein Files Reveal Zohran Mamdani’s Mother Mira Nair Was Named In A 2009 Afterparty Email With High-Profile Guests, Newly Released DOJ Documents Show

The new tranche of files is the biggest document dump of the ongoing campaign to cast light on the contacts and activities of Epstein, but the officials do admit that the public want to understand and be exposed to high profile names.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 31, 2026 07:38:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Epstein Files Reveal Zohran Mamdani’s Mother Mira Nair Was Named In A 2009 Afterparty Email With High-Profile Guests, Newly Released DOJ Documents Show

Newly released documents regarding the Jeffrey Epstein case indicate that the mother of the mayor of New York City, Mira Nair, a celebrated filmmaker, was discussed in a 2009 email which is included in the latest disclosure by the Justice Department. The email message addressed to Epstein by publicist Peggy Siegal details an afterparty at the Manhattan town house of a long time friend of Epstein Ghislaine Maxwell where Nair screened her film Amelia. 

2009 Afterparty Email With High-Profile Guests, Who Were They? What Was The Email?

In the early morning message dated October 21, 2009, Siegal writes, ‘Just left Ghislaine’s townhouse after the party for film’. She also mentioned that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, former US President Bill Clinton, and Mira Nair were present at the event. The email also remarks on the lukewarm reception of Amelia at the event prior to proceeding to outline other industry engagements Siegal intended to attend. 

Recently Released Epstein Files Bombshell

The mention of Mira Nair goes amidst hundreds of thousands of pages of documents released on Friday as a part of a massive release under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a law enacted after years of continued pressure by the public to know more about the vast network that Epstein operated and how his case was handled by the government. The publications contain more than three million pages of documents, more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 photos. Authorities suggested that certain documents were not released to the previous publications so that they could go through more content and redact sensitive information appropriately, especially in the case of victims. The revelations reportedly include the documentations of other well known persons in politics, business and culture in addition to Nair mention.

Epstein Files

A financier charged with federal sex trafficking Jeffrey Epstein, who later committed suicide in a New York jail in 2019 awaiting trial, and a longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, were later convicted in her involvement in facilitating his crimes. The new tranche of files is the biggest document dump of the ongoing campaign to cast light on the contacts and activities of Epstein, but the officials do admit that the public want to understand and be exposed to high profile names. 

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 7:38 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Epstein Files Reveal Zohran Mamdani’s Mother Mira Nair Was Named In A 2009 Afterparty Email With High-Profile Guests, Newly Released DOJ Documents Show

Epstein Files Reveal Zohran Mamdani’s Mother Mira Nair Was Named In A 2009 Afterparty Email With High-Profile Guests, Newly Released DOJ Documents Show
Epstein Files Reveal Zohran Mamdani’s Mother Mira Nair Was Named In A 2009 Afterparty Email With High-Profile Guests, Newly Released DOJ Documents Show
Epstein Files Reveal Zohran Mamdani’s Mother Mira Nair Was Named In A 2009 Afterparty Email With High-Profile Guests, Newly Released DOJ Documents Show
Epstein Files Reveal Zohran Mamdani’s Mother Mira Nair Was Named In A 2009 Afterparty Email With High-Profile Guests, Newly Released DOJ Documents Show

QUICK LINKS