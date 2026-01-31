LIVE TV
Home > World > Epstein Files Bombshell: Shocking Email Claims Bill Gates Caught STD From Russian Girls, Sought Secret Antibiotics For Melinda

Freshly released Epstein Files have triggered controversy after an email allegedly written by Jeffrey Epstein claimed Bill Gates caught an STD from “Russian girls” and asked for antibiotics to secretly give to his then-wife, Melinda. The claims are unverified and based on documents released by US authorities.

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 31, 2026 01:53:20 IST

Newly released documents from the US Department of Justice’s Jeffrey Epstein Files have stirred up a lot of attention because of a shocking claim involving Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. In the documents, there is an email that appears to show Jeffrey Epstein claiming Gates got a sexually transmitted disease after being with “Russian girls.” The message goes on to claim that Gates later asked for antibiotics so he could secretly give them to his then-wife, Melinda Gates.

As per reports, the email, dated July 18, 2013, was written by Epstein to himself. In it, Jeffrey Epstein accused Bill Gates of asking him to take actions that would cover up the situation. The message says, “TO add insult to the injury you implore me to please delete the emails regarding your std, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda, and the description of your pe***.” This wording is directly in the documents that were released.

Draft emails add more details to the Bill Gates scandal

In the same set of files, there are what look like drafts of emails that were possibly written from the perspective of Boris Nikolic, who was a top advisor to Bill Gates at the time. One of those drafts describes someone’s decision to quit their job at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. It says the person had been caught up in a “severe marital dispute between Melinda and Bill.” 

Reports say that the email goes on, describing things that the advisor claimed he was asked to help with, including getting Gates certain drugs, including antibiotics for consequences of sex with Russian girls, and even acquiring Adderall for bridge tournaments.

Silence from Bill Gates’ camp

According to reports, the documents do not prove that any of the allegations are true. The Justice Department has warned that the released materials might contain unverified or even fake submissions and that inclusion in the files does not mean the claims are factual.

These claims have sparked intense public interest because Bill Gates is a high-profile figure known worldwide for his role with Microsoft and his philanthropic work through the Gates Foundation. So far, there has been no official confirmation from Gates or his representatives about the specific allegations in these newly released emails.

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 1:53 AM IST
QUICK LINKS