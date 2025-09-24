Who is Joshua Jahn? Check Key Details About Dallas ICE Facility Shooting Suspect

Joshua Jahn has been named as the suspected gunman in the shooting outside a Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility on Wednesday, according to reports by The Daily Mail and Fox News. While authorities have not officially confirmed his identity, reports say Jahn died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the attack.

The incident took place early Wednesday morning, leaving one person dead and several others injured. Officials say the gunman opened fire outside the federal building before turning the weapon on himself.

A disturbing detail from the investigation points to a possible ideological motive. FBI Director Kash Patel shared an image of unspent bullets recovered from the scene, which had the words “ANTI ICE” engraved on them. Patel described the evidence as a clear sign of political targeting.

In a statement on social media platform X, Patel wrote, “This morning just before 7am local time, an individual fired multiple rounds at a Dallas, Texas ICE facility, killing one, wounding several others, before taking his own life. FBI, DHS, ATF are on the ground with Dallas PD and state authorities.”

He added, “While the investigation is ongoing, an initial review of the evidence shows an ideological motive behind this attack. One of the unspent shell casings recovered was engraved with the phrase ‘ANTI ICE.’ More updates will be forthcoming.”

Patel also linked the shooting to a broader trend of politically motivated violence against law enforcement. He noted that just two months ago, another ICE facility in Prarieland, Texas was ambushed by an armed individual targeting officers.

“These despicable, politically motivated attacks against law enforcement are not a one-off. It has to end, and the FBI and our partners will lead investigative efforts to ensure those who target our law enforcement are pursued and brought to justice,” Patel said.

He further confirmed that no law enforcement personnel were harmed in Wednesday’s shooting. “Please pray for the injured and deceased,” Patel added.

