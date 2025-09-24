Dallas ICE Shooting: Why Jimmy Kimmel And Gavin Newsom’s Old Remarks Are Trending Again

A shooting outside a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas on Wednesday has revived debate over past comments about the agency from late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Here is Jimmy Kimmel ranting against ICE agents this summer Putting a target on their backs

pic.twitter.com/2SFzyPN1nG — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 24, 2025

According to the Daily Mail, the gunman, identified by sources as Joshua Jahn, opened fire outside the building, killing at least one person before turning the gun on himself. Officials have not officially confirmed his name but said the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

FBI Director Kash Patel shared a photo from the crime scene showing five unspent bullets. One of them carried the words “ANTI ICE,” which investigators believe points to an ideological motive. “While the investigation is ongoing, an initial review of the evidence shows an ideological motive behind this attack,” Patel wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “One of the unspent shell casings recovered was engraved with the phrase ‘ANTI ICE.’ More updates will be forthcoming.”

The shooting has also drawn attention to Governor Gavin Newsom’s recent moves against the federal agency. Just last week, Newsom signed new legislation banning the use of masks by ICE officers during raids in California. The governor said the law aimed to increase transparency, but it has sparked heavy criticism from federal officials.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) strongly condemned Newsom’s action. “Governor Gavin Newsom is fanning the flames of division, hatred and dehumanization of our law enforcement,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. She argued that ICE agents are already facing a “1,000% increase in assaults” and claimed that family members of officers are being targeted and harassed.

ALSO READ: Dallas ICE Detention Center Shooting: 3 Shot, Gunman Kills Self