LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
Home > World > Dallas ICE Shooting: Why Jimmy Kimmel And Gavin Newsom’s Old Remarks Are Trending Again

Dallas ICE Shooting: Why Jimmy Kimmel And Gavin Newsom’s Old Remarks Are Trending Again

According to the Daily Mail, the gunman, identified by sources as Joshua Jahn, opened fire outside the building, killing at least one person before turning the gun on himself.

Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 24, 2025 23:35:03 IST

A shooting outside a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas on Wednesday has revived debate over past comments about the agency from late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

According to the Daily Mail, the gunman, identified by sources as Joshua Jahn, opened fire outside the building, killing at least one person before turning the gun on himself. Officials have not officially confirmed his name but said the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

FBI Director Kash Patel shared a photo from the crime scene showing five unspent bullets. One of them carried the words “ANTI ICE,” which investigators believe points to an ideological motive. “While the investigation is ongoing, an initial review of the evidence shows an ideological motive behind this attack,” Patel wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “One of the unspent shell casings recovered was engraved with the phrase ‘ANTI ICE.’ More updates will be forthcoming.”

The shooting has also drawn attention to Governor Gavin Newsom’s recent moves against the federal agency. Just last week, Newsom signed new legislation banning the use of masks by ICE officers during raids in California. The governor said the law aimed to increase transparency, but it has sparked heavy criticism from federal officials.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) strongly condemned Newsom’s action. “Governor Gavin Newsom is fanning the flames of division, hatred and dehumanization of our law enforcement,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. She argued that ICE agents are already facing a “1,000% increase in assaults” and claimed that family members of officers are being targeted and harassed.

ALSO READ: Dallas ICE Detention Center Shooting: 3 Shot, Gunman Kills Self

Tags: DALLASDallas ICE shootingGavin NewsomJimmy Kimmel

RELATED News

Iran will never seek to build a nuclear bomb: President Masoud Pezeshkian at UNGA
Will Iran Seek To Build A Nuclear Bomb? Iranian President Pezeshkian Provides Big Update In His UNGA Speech, Says…
"Don't stay silent while Russia keeps dragging this war on": Zelenskyy urges global leaders at UNGA
At UNGA, Zelenskyy questions UN's effectiveness, says "weapons decide who survives"
World leaders gather for second day of UNGA 80th session in New York

LATEST NEWS

Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India Qualifies After Defeating Bangladesh By 41 Runs!
CBSE Boards 10th Exam Date Sheet 2026 OUT: Click Here For Important Updates on Subject Wise Exam Datesheet Tentative Schedule
Dallas ICE Shooting: Why Jimmy Kimmel And Gavin Newsom’s Old Remarks Are Trending Again
Aarambh Sharad Ratri Ahmedabad Kicks Off Navratri 2025 in Style
MiG-21: Six decades of glory shown at Chandigarh Air Base before fighter jets' final retirement on Sept 26
Ammy Virk's Punjabi film 'Godday Godday Chaa 2' to be released on October 22
'OG' Premiere: Pawan Kalyan fans gather in large numbers outside theatres in Hyderabad
Illicit economies pose transnational threat: FICCI CASCADE calls for stronger enforcement and global collaboration
Asia Cup: Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman makes history, becomes fourth player to join special T20I club
WATCH: Did Rinku Singh Act As Unexpected Mediator Between Abhishek Sharma And Haris Rauf In India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025?
Dallas ICE Shooting: Why Jimmy Kimmel And Gavin Newsom’s Old Remarks Are Trending Again

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dallas ICE Shooting: Why Jimmy Kimmel And Gavin Newsom’s Old Remarks Are Trending Again

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dallas ICE Shooting: Why Jimmy Kimmel And Gavin Newsom’s Old Remarks Are Trending Again
Dallas ICE Shooting: Why Jimmy Kimmel And Gavin Newsom’s Old Remarks Are Trending Again
Dallas ICE Shooting: Why Jimmy Kimmel And Gavin Newsom’s Old Remarks Are Trending Again
Dallas ICE Shooting: Why Jimmy Kimmel And Gavin Newsom’s Old Remarks Are Trending Again

QUICK LINKS