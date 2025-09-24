BREAKING: Dallas ICE Detention Center Shooting: 3 Shot, Gunman Kills Self

The director of the Immigration and U.S. Customs Enforcement said that three individuals were shot at an immigration detention center in Dallas and the gunman has died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

Todd Lyons, who was the acting ICE Director, confirmed the shooting by an interview on CNN on Wednesday.

Lyons said that those who were shot could be employees, civilians who were visiting the facility, or detainees. That is something we are still trying to get.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem mentioned that the information was still developing but the agency was verifying that there were numerous injuries and deaths. Noem said the motive was not clear yet but mentioned that there was an upsurge in targeting ICE agents.

There were dozens of emergency vehicles observed on one of the highways near the facility.

(This is a BREAKING NEWS. More details are awaited.)