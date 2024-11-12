Recent comments by journalist Louise Watt sent the island nation into a tailspin and got Taiwanese talking heatedly about the issue. The row is over comments made by Watt in a broadcast for TaiwanPlus, a Taiwanese state-funded broadcaster of English-language content that referred controversially to “U.S.”. President-elect Donald Trump as a “convicted felon.” The remark, made in the aftermath of Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election, quickly got the world talking, capturing attention on both the domestic and international fronts.

The incident has a grave twist as the Taipei government terms it a “very serious” affair. The Taiwanese authorities seem to be taking the aftermath pretty seriously as TaiwanPlus removed the video of Watt’s comments. Taiwan has, in general, been reportedly on the side of Trump’s win, congratulating him openly and identifying with other countries, in playing diplomatic good will. The remarks by Watt have thrown a wrench into the delicate balance between Taiwan’s political and diplomatic affairs.

Taiwan’s relations with the U.S. have always been sensitive; after all, Taiwan is and will remain a part of China, and China is still its potential enemy with whom political tensions have never gone away. For decades, the United States was perhaps the greatest ally to Taiwan, which provided military and economic support to preserve Taiwan’s sovereignty. Yet, Trump’s approach to Taiwan is not without controversy.

Specifically, Trump castigated Taiwan’s economic policy, which he branded “stealing” the U.S. semiconductor industry. He even went so far as to utter a declaration that Taiwan should pay the U.S. “for protection,” a seemingly outrageous pronouncement that fascinated D.C. and Taipei citizens alike. In an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Trump was quoted saying, “They want us to protect, and they want protection. They don’t pay us money for the protection.”. I got hundreds of billions of dollars from NATO countries that were never paying us.

While Trump’s words have often been framed as part of a broader “America First” agenda, his frank language had led many to wonder how the U.S. would still calibrate its relationship with Taiwan under him. The comments fired up anxieties in Taiwan, long dependent on U.S. support for its own struggle against China’s expanding influence in the region.

Last week, during a segment in the US, TaiwanPlus correspondent Watt made her now much-talked-about comment. In her broadcast, she said, “The US is either going to vote in its first female president or its first convicted felon.” She was criticizing Trump and his legal troubles, which immediately caused a flurry, quite considering Taiwan’s very sensitive political situation. The government of the island has always had to balance its relations with the U.S. on one hand, China on the other, and its own domestic politics and therefore Watt’s comment came as an added tension.

Watt’s comments have also sparked further controversy within Taiwan – some are praising her for speaking out, though still many view it as a provocation that might be unfriendly to Taiwan’s interests in the U.S. The broadcast made the video disappear just days after the event, making clear how the country views the issue: one of high sensitivity.

Probably the most contentious international affairs issue, however, is the political status of Taiwan with regard to China. The island acts as a self-governing body and its own government but Beijing considers it part and parcel of its territory and so maintains a constant level of geopolitical friction besides what is evolving in other areas of the two countries’ relations. Taiwan, in turn, has been seeking international recognition and support from allies like the U.S., who have provided military aid, economic trade, and diplomatic support in the past.

Despite all these tensions, Taiwan is well determined to preserve its sovereignty. For this reason, even domestic and international personalities like Louise Watt will continue to make statements that could spell doom for the state.

For Taiwan, every diplomatic faux pas, especially regarding relations with the U.S. or China, can last forever.

End In this regard, the controversy surrounding Louise Watt’s comments underlines the fragile and often explosive nature of Taiwan’s diplomatic affairs. With the future of the government and the whole country very uncertain in view of the present pressures mounted on it by China, it needs to be much more discerning about how it should maintain its relations with other world powers, like the United States of America. Though support for Taiwan was obviously pronounced from its side for the election victory of Donald Trump, internal observations about his political life are much more complex, especially when it involves such a sensitive subject as legal cases and scandals related to maltreatment or abuse of power.

But for now, it remains to be seen how this incident will play out in the coming weeks and months. Will it strain Taiwan’s ties with the U.S., or will it simply be seen as a momentary blip in the ongoing complex dance of international diplomacy? Whatever the case may be, the leaders of Taiwan will be watching the situation closely, knowing that the balance between supporting Trump’s administration and navigating domestic sensitivities will be a delicate one.

