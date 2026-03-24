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Home > World News > Who Is Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr? Iran Gets A New Security Chief Days After Ali Larijani’s Killing, All You Need To Know About Former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander

Who Is Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr? Iran Gets A New Security Chief Days After Ali Larijani’s Killing, All You Need To Know About Former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander

Iran has appointed Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr as the new Secretary of its Supreme National Security Council after Ali Larijani was killed in US-Israeli strikes.

Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr and Ali Larijani (IMAGE: X)
Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr and Ali Larijani (IMAGE: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 24, 2026 18:29:52 IST

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Who Is Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr? Iran Gets A New Security Chief Days After Ali Larijani’s Killing, All You Need To Know About Former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander

Iran named a former Revolutionary Guards commander and senior figure in the hardline political faction on Tuesday to replace the powerful head of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, killed in U.S.-Israeli strikes last week.

Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr was appointed as Larijani’s successor as secretary of the SNSC, the Iranian president’s deputy of communications, posted on X on Tuesday.

The SNSC, formally chaired by the elected president, Masoud Pezeshkian, coordinates security and foreign policy, and includes top military, intelligence and government officials in addition to representatives of the supreme leader, who has ultimate say over all matters of state.

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Zolqadr is a former Revolutionary Guards commander who has in the past held senior security positions such as deputy for security at the Interior Ministry, deputy at the armed forces’ general staff and advisor to the judiciary chief for crime prevention.

He headed the electoral headquarters of the hardline political faction, the Popular Front of Islamic Revolutionary Forces.

Since 2022 he has served as secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council, an assembly that resolves differences between parliament and the Guardian Council of Shi’ite clerics and jurists who can veto legislation and supervise elections.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

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Who Is Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr? Iran Gets A New Security Chief Days After Ali Larijani’s Killing, All You Need To Know About Former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander

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Who Is Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr? Iran Gets A New Security Chief Days After Ali Larijani’s Killing, All You Need To Know About Former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander

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Who Is Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr? Iran Gets A New Security Chief Days After Ali Larijani’s Killing, All You Need To Know About Former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander
Who Is Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr? Iran Gets A New Security Chief Days After Ali Larijani’s Killing, All You Need To Know About Former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander
Who Is Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr? Iran Gets A New Security Chief Days After Ali Larijani’s Killing, All You Need To Know About Former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander
Who Is Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr? Iran Gets A New Security Chief Days After Ali Larijani’s Killing, All You Need To Know About Former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander

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